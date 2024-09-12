CTS Technology Solutions Continues to Provide Essential Cybersecurity Services for Business Protection

CTS Logo

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTS Technology Solutions, a Dallas/Fort Worth-based leader in technology and cybersecurity, continues to set the industry standard in cyber protection for businesses. Specializing in Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), Security Operations Center (SOC) & Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Compliance as a Service (CaaS), and Email Authentication and Security as a Service, CTS remains at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation.

In today’s digital landscape, where cybersecurity is critical, CTS Technology Solutions has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations looking to safeguard their digital assets. Their expertise in Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) ensures that clients working with the Department of Defense meet the stringent cybersecurity requirements needed for government contracts.

Regarding Security Operations Center (SOC) & Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), CTS excels in deploying state-of-the-art systems that allow businesses to detect and respond to cyber threats in real-time, reducing risks and fortifying defenses against evolving threats.

Additionally, CTS offers robust Email Authentication and Security as a Service, protecting companies from email-based threats like phishing and spoofing and ensuring secure and authenticated communications.

CTS also leads in Compliance as a Service (CaaS), helping businesses navigate the complex world of regulatory requirements, including the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). Their comprehensive compliance solutions ensure organizations adhere to industry-specific regulations and maintain continuous compliance.

Joshua Futrell, CEO of CTS Technology Solutions, said, "We are really proud to be at the forefront of cybersecurity. Our commitment to CMMC, SOC & SIEM, Compliance as a Service, and Email Security is unwavering. Our team is always working hard to provide top-notch protection so organizations can excel in today’s digital world."

As cyber threats evolve, CTS remains committed to staying ahead of the curve by leveraging innovation and expertise. With a proven track record of excellence, CTS continues to be the trusted partner for businesses nationwide, ensuring their cybersecurity measures meet and exceed industry standards.

CTS is the leading provider of Technology Solutions, CMMC & Cybersecurity Consulting, SOC and SIEM, Email Authentication and Security, Management Services, Fractional IT, Co-Managed IT, Compliance as a Service, and more for businesses nationwide. With unmatched expertise and industry know-how, CTS delivers innovative IT services and best-in-class support to help companies maximize efficiency and improve their bottom line. By working closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions, CTS helps them stay ahead in an ever-evolving technology landscape. To learn more, visit www.cts-tex.com.

