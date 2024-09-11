Julia Bardmesser Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Influence and Impact,” Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Julia Bardmesser

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce that Julia Bardmesser, in collaboration with Chris Voss and a diverse group of professionals from around the world, has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status with their book, "Influence and Impact." Released on August 22, 2024.

“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the book has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.

A standout contribution to the book comes from Julia Bardmesser with her chapter, "From Emigrant to CEO." Julia's story captures the emotional weight of leaving behind loved ones and the determination required to build a new life, emphasizing the role of purpose and courage in overcoming adversity and making a lasting impact in the world of data and beyond.



About Julia Bardmesser:

Julia Bardmesser is a globally recognized executive in AI, data analytics, and risk management. As the Founder and CEO of Data4Real, she leads a strategic advisory firm that provides trusted, unbiased, and reality-based advice to executive leaders aiming to unlock the maximum value from their data, digital, and AI assets. With over 20 years of experience, Julia is celebrated for her expertise in aligning technology transformation with business value, driving strategic growth, and enhancing operational efficiency.



In her previous role as Senior Vice President, Head of Data, Architecture, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Technology at Voya Financial, Julia spearheaded the company's data, cloud, and analytics transformation. Her strategic initiatives facilitated innovation, agility, and rapid market responsiveness by harnessing enterprise data and technology capabilities. Her work has enabled business growth and innovation at major financial institutions such as Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Freddie Mac, and more.



Julia's impact extends beyond her corporate achievements. She is Adjunct Professor at NYU School of Business, and active participant in the technology startup ecosystem, serving on the advisory boards of several startups, including The Medici Project, Polymer, and Fluree. Her contributions have been recognized globally, earning her accolades such as the 2022 WLDA Changemaker in AI award and inclusion in CDO Magazine’s List of Global Data Power Women for three consecutive years.



Her visionary leadership has been further acknowledged with distinctions like the Top 150 Business Transformation Leaders by Constellation Research (2019) and Best Data Management Practitioner by A-Team Data Management Insight (2017). Julia is also a founding member of Women Leaders in Data and Artificial Intelligence (WLDA), where she actively promotes diversity and innovation.

A sought-after speaker and mentor, Julia shares her expertise widely, contributing to publications such as CDO Magazine. She holds a Master of Arts in Economics from New York University and remains committed to advancing the fields of data and analytics.



Connect with Julia:

● LinkedIn: Julia Bardmesser on LinkedIn

● Website: Data4Real

To order your copy of Influence and Impact please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.