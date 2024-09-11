M42 Signs $250 Million Annual Deal

M42 Psychometric AI

M42 Secures Strategic Partnership to use its systems to sustain the Philippine Gaming Regulator’s Revenue Growth. Agreement Expected to Generate $250 MM Ann

We are thrilled to partner with the Philippine Gaming Regulator’s goal of contributing more funds for its Charitable endeavors and fight against illegal operators” — John Rochon, Jr., CEO of M42

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- M42, a leading global artificial intelligence technology and digital transformation company, is pleased to announce a landmark partnership with a multi-year contractor to the Philippine Gaming Regulator. This strategic agreement is anticipated to generate an estimated $250 million in annual revenue, marking a significant milestone in M42's expansion into the decriminalization and legal revenue generation in the largest Southeast Asian electronic legal gaming market.Under the terms of the agreement, M42 will provide cutting-edge technology solutions and digital infrastructure to enhance the legal operations, ensuring a more secure, efficient, and user-friendly experience for both regulators and participants as well as to minimize the participation of illegal operators. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the gaming landscape in the Philippines and become a pioneering market for the global gaming industry experiencing the encroachment by illegal operators by leveraging M42’s expertise in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity."We are thrilled to partner with the Philippine Gaming Regulator’s goal of contributing more funds for its Charitable endeavors and fight against illegal operators," said John Rochon, Jr., CEO of M42. "This agreement represents a major step forward in our commitment to delivering innovative AI solutions in the gaming sector. The projected $250 million annual revenue underscores the immense potential of this partnership, and we look forward to contributing to the growth and modernization of the gaming industry in the Philippines."This partnership aligns with the Philippine government’s broader efforts to modernize its gaming infrastructure and ensure regulatory compliance across all platforms. The collaboration is expected to create new opportunities for both local and international stakeholders, further establishing the Philippines as a key player in the global gaming industry.For more information, please contact:M42 – 214-996-0739About M42M42 is a global leader in technology solutions and digital transformation, providing innovative services across various industries. With a focus on artificial intelligence, cloud computing and cybersecurity, M42 is dedicated to driving growth and efficiency for its clients worldwide.About the Philippine Gaming RegulatorThe Philippine Gaming Regulator is the regulatory body responsible for overseeing the gaming industry in the Philippines. The Regulator ensures that all gaming operations are conducted fairly and legally, promoting responsible gaming and protecting the interests of the public.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.