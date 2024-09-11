Real Vision CEO & Wine Collector Raoul Pal Appointed to dVIN Labs Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dVIN Labs, the development team behind the dVIN protocol, today announced the appointment of Real Vision Co-Founder & CEO and long-time wine enthusiast, Raoul Pal, to its board of directors.



David Garrett, Co-Founder & CEO of dVIN Labs, commented on the appointment, "Raoul has been a passionate supporter of dVIN from the beginning, sharing our vision of revolutionizing the wine industry through blockchain, data, DePIN, and tokenization. His extensive network, passion for wine, and deep understanding of financial technology make him the perfect fit to help us unlock the immense potential of the $1 trillion wine asset class."

Before the launch of the dVIN protocol from stealth, Pal had been a member of the original wine club, Club dVIN, whose ~1,000 early adopters helped shape the experience delivered by the dVIN protocol. Given this longtime connection, Pal and his network of RealVision ProCrypto members were granted exclusive access and accumulated points in their Cellar Challenge, an initiative that enables participants to earn points by tokenizing bottles from their home cellar.

Raoul Pal, co-founder and CEO of Real Vision, stated, “It's an honor to be appointed as a board member at dVIN Labs, giving me the chance to work closely with a team I have long admired as a longtime member of their Club dVIN community. I look forward to taking on this more formal role as a board member as an opportunity to leverage my business experience, passion for wine, and network in the crypto industry to help dVIN tokenize the wine asset class.”

Pal is a highly accomplished executive with a deep understanding of macroeconomics & finance as a business cycle economist, investment strategist, and economic historian in addition to being the founder and host of Raoul Pal - The Journey Man where he speaks with leading figures in the cryptocurrency space. His extensive leadership experience, coupled with his relationships in the world of digital assets and his belief in bringing the $1T wine asset class on-chain, makes him a strategic asset to the dVIN board.

Garrett will be hosting an AMA on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces with Pal on September 16th, 2024 at 9AM ET focused on the tokenization of wine bottles and their global wine club.

About Raoul Pal

Raoul Pal is the co-founder and CEO of Real Vision, the world's preeminent financial media platform and Global Macro Investor, an advisory publication.

Raoul retired from fund management in 2004 and started The Global Macro Investor in January 2005 where he was one of the relatively small number of investors to predict the mortgage crisis of 2008-2009. Previously, he was a co-head of hedge fund sales in equities and equity derivatives at Goldman Sachs in London. Raoul is also the CEO and co-founder of Exponential Age Asset Management founded in 2021. Raoul is currently a board member of the Sui Foundation.

About dVIN Labs

dVIN Labs is the development team behind the dVIN protocol which is designed to leverage a combination of data, DePIN and tokenization to bring wine, a $1T real world asset class, on-chain. The dVIN Protocol leverages blockchain technology to both allow wine enthusiasts to monetize their data and be rewarded for their wine activity, purchases, and loyalty. While winemakers simultaneously incentivize these wine lovers to share consumption data and personal data in order to drive deeper consumer relationships, making their businesses more responsive, efficient and potentially profitable. To learn more about dVIN Labs and the dVIN Protocol, please visit: https://dvinlabs.com

