The Second Hanjiang Festival Was Held in Jiamusi of NE China's Heilongjiang -- People shout for new year's blessing

JIAMUSI, China, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second Hanjiang festival kicked off in Jiamusi of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Saturday, with some branch venues established in Tongjiang City, Fuyuan City, Fujin City, Huachuan County, and Tangyuan County.

The Jiamusi Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, one of the organizers of the festival introduced that "Hanjiang" is an old custom in Jiamusi, of which local people shout to the river and pray for the new year's blessing and good harvest of fishing. In recent years, this tradition has evolved into a distinctive hallmark of the local cultural and tourism industry.

Source: The Jiamusi Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism

