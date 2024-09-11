AlayaCare to Speak at ALL IN: Advancing Digital Transformation in Home-Based Care through AI

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a leading home-based care technology platform, is excited to announce its participation as a featured speaker at the second edition of ALL IN, the largest event dedicated to Canada's artificial intelligence (AI). The event will take place in Montréal on September 11 and 12, 2024, gathering over 3,000 leaders in the AI and tech ecosystem.



AlayaCare’s Senior Vice President of Data & Intelligence, Naomi Goldapple, will be a panelist in the session AI Powering the Healthcare Sector. This highly anticipated panel will explore how AI is transforming healthcare in Canada, from diagnostics and patient care to medical research. Goldapple will be joined by fellow experts, including:

AI Powering the Healthcare Sector will dive deep into the latest AI applications and innovations revolutionizing healthcare, offering insights from trailblazers in research, healthcare leadership, and cutting-edge startups.

“We are thrilled to be a part of ALL IN 2024 and contribute to conversations about how AI is revolutionizing home-based care,” said Goldapple. “At AlayaCare, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to drive efficiency, improve patient care, and support the ongoing digital transformation in our sector.”

AlayaCare's participation at ALL IN comes at a pivotal moment as the healthcare sector increasingly turns to AI for innovation. The session will focus on key topics such as:

AI-Powered Care Delivery : How AI solutions from AlayaCare are helping home-based care providers optimize workflows, predict patient needs, and deliver more personalized care.

: How AI solutions from AlayaCare are helping home-based care providers optimize workflows, predict patient needs, and deliver more personalized care. Improving Outcomes with Predictive Analytics : The role of AI in forecasting patient outcomes and reducing hospital readmissions through better-informed decision-making.

: The role of AI in forecasting patient outcomes and reducing hospital readmissions through better-informed decision-making. Empowering Care Teams with Technology: How AI tools are supporting caregivers, improving care coordination, and allowing providers to offer a higher quality of service with greater efficiency.



AlayaCare has also been selected as one of just five companies to present its AI solutions as part of the brand new Off the Shelf Challenge, which challenge aims to solicit innovative, off-the-shelf AI solutions that address the needs of Canadian industries.

ALL IN 2024 promises to highlight Canada's role in building an AI-powered economy, and AlayaCare is proud to be at the forefront of the intersection between AI and home-based healthcare.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

AlayaCare Press Contact:

Steph Davidson

steph.davidson@alayacare.com

647-668-6369

About ALL IN

ALL IN, the most important event dedicated to Canadian artificial intelligence, is an initiative of SCALE AI, Canada's AI Global Innovation Cluster. Co-organized with CEIMIA, Mila, and supported by the entire Canadian AI ecosystem, ALL IN has become one of Canada's major tech events, driving innovation and business. Beyond insightful discussions, the event fosters collaboration and knowledge-sharing, creating an environment where decision-makers can explore innovative solutions and concrete AI projects, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships to flourish in an AI-driven economy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70547271-6530-49a6-8bfd-e062203ae8c2

