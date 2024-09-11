Aviation Week Network’s Digital Transformation Summit (#AWDT) will be held in Southland, Texas October 8-9

Aviation Week Network's Digital Transformation Summit

The event will attract aerospace, defense, and commercial aviation leaders

This event brings together senior attendees from the aerospace and defense digital chain, in a dedicated in-person forum for exchanging knowledge and networking.” — Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President, Events, Aviation Week Network

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network ’s Digital Transformation Summit (#AWDT) will attract aerospace, defense, and commercial aviation leaders October 8-9 in Southland, Texas. The event will take place at the Delta by Marriott Dallas Southlake and will include a two-day conference and exhibitor showcase packed with information and numerous networking events.On Monday, October 7 SAE International will host a Workshop on Simulation & Modeling for Certification which will focus on identifying today’s top challenges in utilizing digital tools, models, and simulations to improve design, production, and ultimately certification of aerospace vehicles. The workshop will be held prior to Aviation Week’s Welcome Reception at the Digital Transformation Summit to provide Industry experts, leaders, and regulators with valuable networking opportunities.During the Digital Transformation Summit, manufacturing and supply chain leaders in aerospace, defense and commercial aviation will converge to discuss emerging technological advances and develop strategies to breakdown the cultural, organizational, and technical implementation barriers. The Summit provides a pivotal forum to accelerate digital transformation success for Tier 1 OEMs and companies of all sizes to move the entire industry forward in unison.Attendees will hear from industry leading speakers from Lockheed Martin, Spirit AeroSystems, Elbit Systems of America, Pratt & Whitney, GE Aerospace, Siemens, Honeywell Aerospace, Hitachi Digital Services, Amazon Web Services, and many more! A full conference agenda and speaker line-up can be found here and the key topics include:• The Current State of Digital Transformation• Optimizing the Aerospace Value Chain with Digital Twins• Strategies for Agile Aerospace SMBs• Smart Manufacturing: Building efficiency in factory operations• Case Study: AI/Machine Learning in Action• Case Study: Managing Standards and Regulations• Navigating Organizational Change and Collaboration• Elevating Quality through Digital Transformation• Designing a Framework to Get the Most from Your Data“This event brings together senior attendees from the aerospace and defense digital chain, in a dedicated in-person forum for exchanging knowledge and networking,” said Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “SAE International’s workshop will provide attendees with information on the latest tools and solutions.”The AWDT Platinum Sponsor is Confity, Premium Sponsors are Deltek TIP Technologies and Siemens, and the Roundtable Sponsor is Embraer.The SAE International Workshop will happen from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, October 7, followed by an Aviation Week networking reception. The Digital Transformation Summit will open on Tuesday, October 8 at 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. followed by a networking reception, and Wednesday, October 9 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a networking lunch. See here to Register.ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #

