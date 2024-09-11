The Fiduciary Advisor Network Welcomes Its Newest Member

Christopher Holt, Certified Financial Fiduciary®

The Fiduciary Advisor Network Welcomes Christopher Holt as its Newest Member

HEATHROW, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fiduciary Advisor Network proudly announces the addition of a distinguished new advisor, Christopher Holt, Financial Expert Consultant with Legacy Private Bank. This partnership not only strengthens the network's capacity of esteemed advisors, but also promises significant benefits for both the Heathrow and Lake Mary communities.Christopher has over 30 years of experience in Financial Consulting. He is married, has two children and one grandchild. Christopher is also an authorized Nelson Nash practitioner with a focus on financial education for business owners and retirees. To learn more, or to contact Christopher, visit his FFE profile here The Fiduciary Advisor Network stands as a beacon of trust and reliability for financial advisors. With a focus on integrity, professionalism, and client-centric service, the network empowers advisors to achieve their full potential while upholding the highest standards of fiduciary responsibility."Today, I am thrilled to welcome the newest member of The Fiduciary Advisor Network. Their talent, passion, and dedication will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our goal of providing holistic fiduciary guidance. Together, we will not only elevate the standard of fiduciary advice but also create meaningful, positive impacts in communities around the nation. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide unparalleled service for those that we serve." - Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of The Fiduciary Advisor NetworkCentral to its mission is the recent addition of our new advisor who has obtained the prestigious Certified Financial Fiduciarydesignation. This designation underscores the advisor's unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and fiduciary duty, aligning perfectly with The Fiduciary Advisor Network's core values. In addition to successfully becoming a CF2, and a FAN member, Christopher has also earned the opportunity to teach on behalf of the Foundation for Fiduciary Education. FFE is one of the many tools that will forge a prolific presence within the Heathrow and Lake Mary communities through its financial education courses that are offered in person, and online.“Joining FAN was important to me because I felt it would give me some form of credibility in the marketplace. It also aligned with my company in that education should be the forefront of any practice, and that the clients’ goals should always come first.” – Christopher Holt, Certified Financial FiduciaryAbout The Fiduciary Advisor Network (FAN): The Fiduciary Advisor Network connects individuals and businesses with experienced and trustworthy financial advisors who prioritize their clients' best interests. The FAN serves as a beacon of trust in an industry often muddled with conflicting interests, empowering advisors, and clients to make well-informed investment decisions. The FAN offers Certified Financial Fiduciaries access to extensive resources, continued education, and a supportive professional community. To learn more about The FAN visit fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com.About The Certified Financial Fiduciarydesignation: The National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries(NACFF) provides the necessary tools and training for financial professionals to comply with fiduciary standards. NACFF's Certified Financial Fiduciarydesignation uniquely focuses on training holistic fiduciaries, ensuring they protect clients' interests. Financial professionals with this designation can clearly demonstrate their expertise and commitment to their clients' best interests. This certification assures clients of the highest standards of professionalism and ethical excellence in financial services. To learn more about NACFF, and the Certified Financial Fiduciary designation, visit nationalcffassociation.org.About The Foundation for Fiduciary Education (FFE): The Foundation for Fiduciary Education is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, that is dedicated exclusively to providing unbiased fiduciary financial education. FFE instructors, all Certified Financial Fiduciaries(CF2’s), are committed to delivering impartial financial education and upholding the highest ethical and fiduciary standards. Attending a class taught by a Certified Financial Fiduciaryand hosted by the Foundation ensures that your best interests are always prioritized. To learn more about FFE visit fiduciaryeducators.org.For more information about The Fiduciary Advisor Network and to register online, visit fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com or email info@fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com###8604 Cliff Cameron Dr. STE 187, Charlotte, NC 28269980-231-8969 • fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com • info@fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com

