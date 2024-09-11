VT Fish & Wildlife Announces K-12 Student Fish Art Contest

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is pleased to announce that entries are being accepted for the 2025 Vermont Student Fish Art Contest in partnership with Wildlife Forever.

The department invites Vermont students in grades K-12 to select a fish species found in Vermont waters and submit an illustration and one-page creative essay on the species. The essay is not required for grades K-3.

“The Fish Art Contest is a way for Vermont students to use their creativity and strengthen their knowledge and connection with our environment,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Education Specialist Corey Hart. “Last year, 226 Vermont Students submitted artwork of Vermont fish species. Several Vermont schools incorporated the contest into their curriculum, allowing the teachers to highlight the selected fish species in detail before the students created their masterpieces.”

Winners will be selected for four grade categories: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12.

Winners will receive a fishing rod and reel, and their art will be entered into a selection process to be featured in the department’s forthcoming 2026 Fishing Guide and Regulations publication.

Rules and information about the contest are available at this link: rules and information about the Contest: https://www.theartofconservation.org/fish-art-contest

Entries to the 2025 Vermont Student Fish Art Contest must be submitted by February 28, 2025 at this link: https://form.jotform.com/242386164735159

Teachers who have questions may contact Corey Hart by email at Corey.Hart@vermont.gov or by phone at 802-505-5562.