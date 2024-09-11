SouthLight Healthcare Awarded $500,000 Grant to Help Expand Access to Outpatient Treatment Services

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation awarded a $500,000 grant to SouthLight Healthcare, one of the area’s leading non-profit providers of outpatient and community-based services for mental health and substance use treatment. Funding will support the renovation of the outpatient treatment center at its Wake County main campus to help expand its reach and impact in Johnston, Durham, Wake, Cumberland, and Harnett counties.



SouthLight Healthcare currently serves over 7,000 individuals and families annually. With the center renovation, an additional 1,500 clients will have access to walk-in services, while 3,500 clients will benefit from the new on-site pharmacy each year. SECU Foundation’s grant will help address the critical need for accessible services, particularly for underserved and uninsured populations.

“The Foundation’s grant to SouthLight Healthcare represents our commitment to improving the well-being of North Carolina communities and ensuring that everyone has access to the care they need,” said SECU Foundation Board Member Mark Fleming. “The renovation project to increase capacity and access to services highlights the importance of this treatment facility as a vital resource for individuals and families in need of mental health and substance use treatment services and support.”

“We are thankful for SECU Foundation’s dedication to our renovation project,” said SouthLight CEO Adam Hartzell. “This grant helps SouthLight build a supportive community where people can find recovery and healing. The Foundation’s commitment makes a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of our neighbors.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $56 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08437de1-c7f2-4efe-ae02-d83983754d94

SECU Foundation Presents Ceremonial Check to SouthLight Healthcare Holding check left to right are SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Board Member Barbara Perkins, and SECU Branch Vice President Sarah Hill surrounded by SECU, SECU Foundation, and SouthLight Board and staff members.

