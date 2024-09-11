Grön Launches Fair-Trade, Cannabis-Infused Chocolate Bars in New York





PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), the Mother of All Edibles, founded by Christine Apple, the acclaimed woman-led producer of innovative, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced the launch of their Fair Trade cannabis-infused milk and dark chocolate products in the state of New York.



The story of Grön began in 2015, with the launch of handcrafted cannabis-infused chocolate. Grön’s rich and nuanced chocolate flavors quickly became Oregon’s #1 producer of chocolate edibles. In 2019, Grön was recognized as the first cannabis chocolate brand to earn Fair Trade certification, which creates sustainable incomes for cocoa farmers and their families.

Grön’s full-size chocolate bars come in a variety of flavors and cannabinoid ratios, all with 100mg of THC per package. In addition to the full-size bar, Grön announces the launch of their Mini Bar, a smaller chocolate bar packed with a powerful 100mg of THC per package.

“Our chocolates were the first product I made when I started Grön almost ten years ago, and they are at the heart of what we do,” said Christine Apple, Founder and CEO of Grön. “Over the past decade, we’ve really refined our chocolates and are so proud of these products. We hope our New York family enjoys them as much as we do.”

Grön’s chocolate will be launching in New York with four flavors: Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Daytime Sativa - (3:1 CBG/THC), Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Sativa (THC), Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Indica (THC), and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Sleepy Indica (1:1:1 CBD/CBN/THC). They’ll also be launching four mini chocolate bars in the same flavors.

You can find Grön chocolate at your favorite New York cannabis retailers including Strain Stars Long Island (1815 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale NY), The Travel Agency (835 Broadway NYC & 122 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn), and Curaleaf Hudson Valley (8 North Plank Road, Newburgh). You can find a location closest to you by using their store locator .

About Gron

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, cannabis-infused chocolate, and Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Though our foundation is artisan chocolate, product innovation continues to shape our offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by the end of 2024. For more information, visit www.eatgron.com .

Chocolate by Grön Grön's Lineup of Chocolate Flavors in New York

