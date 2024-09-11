- Docket Number:
This guidance is intended to explain to applicants how the assessment goals established as part of the Generic Drug User Fee Amendments of 2022 (GDUFA III) apply to amendments to either abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) or prior approval supplements (PASs) submitted to the Food and Drug Administration under section 505(j) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) (21 U.S.C. 355(j)). This guidance describes amendment classifications and categories and explains how amendment submissions may affect an application’s assessment goal dates. This guidance supersedes the July 2018 guidance for industry ANDA Submissions – Amendments to Abbreviated New Drug Applications Under GDUFA.
