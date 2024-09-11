KILGORE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION WELCOMES SABINE PIPE CEO WILL ADAMSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Will Adamson, KEDC Board Member

The Kilgore Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Will Adamson, CEO of Sabine Pipe, Inc., to its Board of Directors.

KILGORE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kilgore Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Will Adamson, CEO of Sabine Pipe , Inc., to its Board of Directors. Adamson, a respected leader in the energy industry, brings a wealth of strategy, operations, and management experience to the role.“We welcome Will Adamson to KEDC’s Board of Directors,” said Board President Bryan Johnston. “His extensive business acumen, vision, and deep ties to the region align with our mission to promote sustainable economic growth. His insights will help us attract investment and support the growth of Kilgore’s business community.”Adamson has been the CEO of Sabine Pipe, a leading distributor of tubular goods for the U.S. oil and gas industry, since 2004. Sabine Pipe, a third-generation family business, was founded in Kilgore in 1945 and has thrived in the ever-changing energy industry.In addition to his role at Sabine Pipe, Adamson is the Managing Member of Twenty-Nine Ventures, WTX Development, and AIP, LLC, which manage commercial and residential real estate. He has also served on the Board of Directors of BTH Bank from 2008 to 2022 and was a Trustee for the Pine Tree ISD School Board for three years.As a KEDC Board member, Adamson will help strengthen Kilgore’s economic development efforts, working to bring in new businesses and support the expansion of existing industries.Commenting on his appointment, Adamson said, “It is an honor to join the KEDC Board of Directors and contribute to the economic development of Kilgore. I look forward to collaborating with local leaders and business partners to create opportunities that will benefit the community and drive long-term growth.”About Kilgore Economic Development CorporationThe Kilgore Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) works to create jobs and enhance the economic vitality of Kilgore, Texas. KEDC is dedicated to attracting new businesses and supporting the growth of existing businesses through a range of initiatives and services. In the past five years, KEDC staff have closed projects that represent just under $292 million in new and retained capital investment and nearly 2,500 jobs under contract.

