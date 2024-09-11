Public Service Commission hosts dialogue on Delivery of Public Services to Persons with Disabilities, 12 Sept

PSC to host a dialogue on the provision of the public services to persons with disabilities: service delivery for inclusion, 30 years and beyond

The Public Service Commission (PSC) in partnership with the Departments of Public Service and Administration and Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, and the National School of Government will host a dialogue on the Delivery of Public Services to Persons with Disabilities virtually on Thursday, 12 September 2024. This Dialogue forms part of the 2024 Integrated Public Service Month.

The Dialogue which will be hosted under the theme: “Service Delivery for Inclusion, 30 Years and Beyond” aims to scrutinise how well the country has upheld its Constitutional Values and Principles concerning disability rights and to assess the effectiveness of the legal and policy frameworks over the past 30 years of democracy.

Members of the Media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 12 September 2024

Time: 09:00-13:30

Venue: Zoom Platform

Registration Link: https://thensg-gov-za.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ILP0DkWeRgmmlmckbRqgVA

Enquiries: Humphrey Ramafoko – 082 782 1730