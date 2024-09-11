Pan-African Parliament invites media to apply for accreditation for Sitting of the Permanent Committees and Other Organs of Pan-African Parliament

WHAT: Sitting of the Permanent Committees and Other Organs of the Pan-African Parliament under the African Union theme for 2024: “Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa.”

WHEN: 16 – 20 September 2024

Important dates:

• Meeting of the 6th Bureau of the Pan-African Parliament: 09 – 11 September 2024

• Meeting with African Ambassadors in South Africa: 11 September 2024

• Joint Meeting of the Pan-African Parliament Bureauxes: 12 September 2024

• Workshop on Results-Based Management (RBM) for all Parliamentarians: 13 – 14 September 2024

• Opening Ceremony and Swearing-in of New Members of Parliament: 16 September 2024

• Press Conference: 16 September 2024

• Meetings of the Permanent Committees: 16 – 20 September 2024

• Meeting of Clerks of Parliament: 17 September 2024

• Conference of Speakers of Parliament: 18 – 20 September 2024

WHO: Pan-African Parliamentarians, Speakers of National and Regional Parliaments, Members of National and Regional Parliaments, Clerks of National and Regional Parliaments, Government Officials, Civil Society Organizations, Academia, African Union Member States, African Union Organs and Institutions, United Nations Organs and Bodies, and the Diplomatic Corps.

WHERE: Pan-African Parliament Headquarters, Midrand, Republic of South Africa

BACKGROUND

The Pan-African Parliament has eleven Permanent Committees whose functions align with those of the African Union Commissions. Each Committee has a maximum number of thirty Members with regional and gender representation (Rule 22 (5)) excluding the Committee on Audit and Public Accounts which has a maximum number of fifteen Members.

Members are designated to committees by the five (5) Regional Caucuses, including new members who have gone through the verification exercise by the Committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges to ensure that the procedure and conditions for designation by their National Parliaments are met. The Permanent Committees meet twice a year (March and August) for statutory meetings and can meet more often during parliamentary sessions or for non-statutory meetings when the need arises.

The Permanent Committees are as follows:

• Committee on Education, Culture, Tourism and Human Resources

• Committee on Cooperation, International Relations and Conflict Resolution

• Committee on Gender, Family, Youth, and People with Disabilities

• Committee on Monetary and Financial Affairs

• Committee on Trade, Customs and Immigration Matters

• Committee on Health, Labour and Social Affairs

• Committee on Transport, Industry, Communications, Energy, Science and Technology

• Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline

• Committee on Justice and Human Rights

• Committee on Rural Economy, Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environment

• Committee on Audit and Public Accounts (CAPA)

ACCREDITATION

Accreditation is required for all media who wish to cover the Sitting in-person. Journalists should fill out the accreditation form at https://pap.au.int/en/documents/2020-09-09/pap-accreditation-template and return to jeffrey.onganga@panafricanparliament.org by 13 September 2024.

For more information:

Mr. Jeffrey ONGANGA – Media and Communications Tel: +27 115455000 ext 5307/Mobile: +27 79 074 0005; jeffrey.onganga@panafricanparliament.org

