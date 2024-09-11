Health embarks on oral health education and awareness in Free State primary schools, ECDs, 11 to 12 Sept

Health Department embarks on oral health education and awareness in Free State primary schools, ECDs

The Department of Health in partnership with the Department of Basic Education and other key stakeholders will commemorate Oral Health month to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining optimal oral health to prevent oral diseases and conditions that include dental caries, gum disease, tooth loss or decay, oral cancer, etc.

Oral diseases are caused by a range of modifiable risk factors common to many noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), including sugar consumption, tobacco use, alcohol use and poor hygiene.

Good dental hygiene goes beyond just brushing and flossing; it encompasses regular visits to healthcare provider. Though oral diseases are largely preventable, they pose a major health burden for many countries and affect people throughout their lifetime, causing pain, discomfort, disfigurement and even death.

According to the World Health Organization, oral diseases are among the most common noncommunicable diseases worldwide, affecting an estimated 3.5 billion people, mostly in low- and middle-income countries and disadvantaged communities.

The focus of this awareness is on Early Childhood development (ECDs) centres and primary schools to empower children with preventive oral health services amongst young school children.

The theme for this year’s Oral Health commemoration is: “No health without oral health” to indicate that oral health has direct link with the overall health of a person.

