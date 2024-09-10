Justice Department Marks 25th Anniversary of Professional Responsibility Advisory Office

The mission of the Justice Department is to uphold the rule of law, keep our country safe and protect civil rights. For 25 years, the Professional Responsibility Advisory Office (PRAO) has assisted department attorneys in carrying out this mission with the highest standards of professionalism.

On Sept. 5, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland joined PRAO Director Stacy Ludwig, department officials, PRAO staff, department personnel and PRAO alumnae to celebrate and recognize PRAO’s historical work and its contributions to the department.

Attorney General Garland delivers remarks at PRAO’s 25th Anniversary celebration.

The Justice Department established PRAO as a component reporting to the Deputy Attorney General, following the enactment of 28 U.S.C. §530B, which requires department attorneys adhere to the professional conduct rules promulgated by the states, U.S. Territories and the District of Columbia. PRAO commenced operations on April 19, 1999. Since then, PRAO’s staff has grown to 21 members committed to providing advice, litigation support and training to the department’s leadership and attorneys on professional responsibility issues arising throughout the country.

In just a snapshot of this work, PRAO has given professional responsibility advice to department attorneys in response to over 46,000 inquiries, involving many complex, high profile and sensitive criminal, civil and national security matters, and policy initiatives. In addition, PRAO has delivered hundreds of customized presentations nationwide, virtually and in-person, via the Justice Department’s National Advocacy Center and Justice Television Network, and trained many individual department components and offices, including all 93 U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.

PRAO attorneys have ensured the Justice Department’s interests are considered when attorney licensing authorities propose changes to the rules of professional conduct. We serve on national and District of Columbia bar ethics committees, participate in the rulemaking process and present at national ethics conferences.

PRAO was home to the Justice Department’s Pro Bono Program, which supports federal government attorneys nationwide in providing legal services to those who cannot afford them, before the Program was moved to the Office for Access to Justice in 2022.

PRAO has been honored to serve the department and work with its many dedicated and talented attorneys. We look forward to supporting them in continuing to uphold the highest ethical standards in serving our country for the next 25 years and beyond.