Noisypeak Launches Prism X: The Future of Dynamic Ad Insertion for Streaming and VOD Services

Noisypeak launches Prism X, an advanced ad platform for VOD and live streams, offering seamless, scalable, and efficient delivery with real-time insights

LAUSANNE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noisypeak, a leader in video-over-IP solutions, proudly introduces Noisypeak Prism X, a next-generation server-side ad insertion (SSAI) platform designed for video-on-demand (VOD) and live streams. Launched as part of the IBC2024 exhibition in Amsterdam, Noisypeak showcases Prism X at booth 14.B14. Prism X enhances ad delivery with cutting-edge server-side processing, sub-second latency, and unparalleled deployment flexibility, offering a seamless and personalized viewing experience.

The growing demand for streaming services has made efficient monetization more important than ever. Prism X delivers personalized, non-intrusive ads, ensuring viewer satisfaction while maximizing revenue for broadcasters and content providers.

Celebrating 10 Years of Innovation

Launched as Noisypeak celebrates a decade of innovation in video-over-IP, Prism X is the culmination of years of research and development. By integrating server-side ad stitching with VOD and live streaming, it redefines how dynamic ads are delivered across platforms.

Key Features of Noisypeak Prism X

- Dynamic Ad Insertion: Real-time ad targeting based on viewer demographics, location, and preferences ensures seamless integration without interrupting the user experience.

- Server-Side Processing: Ads are stitched server-side, eliminating issues such as ad blocking, buffering, and latency. This guarantees smooth, uninterrupted delivery, even during high-traffic events.

- Sub-Second Latency: Prism X supports live streaming with sub-second ad delivery, ideal for maintaining a smooth viewing experience during time-sensitive content.

- Scalability: Available as both a cloud service and an on-premise solution, Prism X offers flexible deployment options for businesses of all sizes. Its linear scalability ensures ad operations can grow alongside increasing audience demand.

- Seamless Integration: The platform integrates easily with existing content workflows, reducing time to market and minimizing disruptions for broadcasters and OTT providers.

- Reliability and Uptime: Built on robust Noisypeak Cloud infrastructure, Prism X guarantees high availability, making it a trusted solution for live and on-demand streaming services.

Flexible Deployment Options for Every Need

Noisypeak Prism X is designed to suit a wide range of business needs with two flexible deployment models:

1. Cloud-Based Deployment: The cloud option allows for easy setup, management, and scalability, making it ideal for rapidly growing streaming services. Businesses can scale operations seamlessly with minimal investment.

2. On-Premise Deployment: For enterprises seeking greater control over infrastructure, the on-premise option provides full cost transparency and security. This deployment is perfect for high-traffic streaming services with large-scale ad operations.

Additional Benefits for Content Providers

Prism X is optimized for VOD services with an advanced ad-slot pre-filling engine that eliminates initial delays in ad delivery. Its integration of Noisypeak GPU video transcoding, powered by Noisypeak’s UEN2 engine, ensures fast and high-quality video processing.

Prism X also features a transparent, highly optimized cost-per-thousand (CPM) pricing model, where content providers are charged only for ads delivered to end users, making it a cost-effective solution for both startups and established broadcasters.

User-Friendly Dashboard for Real-Time Insights

The Prism X platform comes with an intuitive dashboard that provides comprehensive insights into ad performance and service metrics. With real-time data and session-level views, content providers can monitor and optimize ad delivery, ensuring they maximize their video monetization potential.

The Future of Streaming Monetization

As streaming content continues to dominate the digital landscape, the ability to deliver targeted, personalized ads is crucial for future growth. Prism X is designed to meet this challenge head-on, offering advanced dynamic ad insertion, low-latency performance, and scalable deployment options. Noisypeak Prism X is the ultimate tool for broadcasters, OTT platforms, and streaming services aiming to increase revenue while providing an exceptional viewer experience.

About Noisypeak

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Noisypeak Sàrl has been a leading innovator in video-over-IP solutions for a decade. Specializing in dynamic ad insertion, transcoding, and streaming technologies, Noisypeak provides cutting-edge solutions to broadcasters and streaming platforms worldwide.

