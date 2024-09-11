Minister Solly Malatsi: Outreach Programme

Thank you, Program Director, Cllr Sifiso Phoswa

The Traditional Leadership, Nkosi Gwala

The Executive Mayor of Harry Gwala District Municipality, Cllr Z Nxumalo

Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Local Municipality Mayor, Cllr. Sindisiwe Msomi

The Executive leadership of our entities,

Councillors present here,

School leadership,

Learners,

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good morning.

It is an honour to stand before you today, in the beautiful province of KwaZulu-Natal, where we celebrate not only our cultural heritage but also our future. We gather here to recognize how technology and digital inclusion can serve as a bridge between these two realms, ensuring that the treasures of our past flourish in a modern, connected world.

Digital inclusion presents an opportunity for us to open doors, not only to a world of knowledge and prosperity but also to the chance to preserve and share the rich culture of the Zulu Kingdom with the world.

In this new era, digital inclusion is not just a tool—it is a powerful catalyst for growth and transformation. It allows us to build bridges across communities, industries, and even generations.

Kubakhona isidingo sokuthi wonke umuntu emphakathini wethu abe yingxenye yalolu shintsho, ukuze singashiyi muntu emuva.

[There is a need for every person in our community to be part of this change, so that no one is left behind.]

This is not just about connecting people to the internet—it is about connecting them to the future.

As we stand here in a province rich with history, tradition, and culture, we recognize that digital inclusion gives us the power to preserve and share our heritage in ways never before possible.

The unique beauty, values, and stories of the Zulu Kingdom, which have been passed down through generations, can now be shared globally. By embracing technology, we can create platforms where our youth can celebrate their culture while participating in the global digital economy.

Imagine a world where Zulu art, music, language, and traditions are accessible to anyone, anywhere—where young entrepreneurs can build businesses around local crafts, where students from even the most rural areas can access the same educational resources as those in cities, and where people from around the globe can experience the vibrancy of Zulu culture through digital platforms. This is the future we are building together through digital inclusion.

However, this vision of inclusivity and prosperity cannot be realized without deliberate action. The South African government, through the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, is committed to ensuring that every South African whether in rural or urban areas has access to the digital tools and resources that will empower them to thrive.

Through initiatives like the ZA Schools Digitisation Project and SA Connect, we are creating an environment where schools, learners, educators, and entire communities can access the opportunities of the digital age.

The ZA Schools Digitisation Project is not just about putting technology in schools; it is about transforming education.

Inhloso yethu ukuvumela izikole zethu, abafundi kanye nothisha ukuba babe nobunikazi be-inthanethi, kanyekanye sinika abazali amakhono abalulekile kwezobuchwepheshe.

[Our goal is to allow our schools, students, and teachers to have digital identities, and to equip parents with essential digital skills.]

By doing this, we are laying the foundation for a digitally connected, inclusive education system where no one is left out.

Our goal is to break down the barriers that have held our children back for too long barriers between private and public, urban and rural, and between those with access and those without. Through this project, we are empowering every learner to thrive in a digital world, where their school’s domain name and website will serve as gateways to global learning and opportunity. We believe that every learner, from the most remote areas of KZN to the largest urban centres, deserves the chance to reach their full potential in this connected world.

One of the schools that has benefited from this initiative is Pholela Special School, which now has its own school.za domain name pholela-ss.school.za along with email addresses for both teachers and learners. This means they can continue learning online, using tools like Google Classroom, even in challenging circumstances. The goal is to deploy 22,000 school.za domain names for public schools nationwide, with each one connected to a website and offering email addresses to learners and educators.

But education is only one part of the picture. Digital inclusion is about more than just connecting our classrooms it’s about connecting our communities to the wider digital economy.

Through programs like the Yarona Digital Ambassadors Programme, we are ensuring that our citizens are equipped with the skills to thrive in the 21st century. Forty-five men and women from the Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Municipality have completed comprehensive ICT training through this initiative, giving them the tools to participate in the digital economy, not just as users but as creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs. They are now ambassadors of digital empowerment, spreading knowledge and skills throughout their communities.

In the Harry Gwala Broadband Project, we have taken bold steps to ensure that even the most remote areas are connected. Through the SA Connect program, we have provided Wi-Fi access to 135 public sites, including schools, clinics, libraries, and even taxi ranks. This is part of our broader goal to achieve 80% internet connectivity for all South Africans by the end of 2024/25. Connectivity will enable economic participation, drive innovation, and empower businesses and entrepreneurs especially young people, women, and persons living with disabilities.

Broadband Infraco, through SA Connect, is working to establish nearly 7,000 Wi-Fi hotspots across KwaZulu-Natal, benefiting over 1 million households. This connectivity does more than just provide internet accessit opens the door to opportunities, enabling people to start businesses, gain employment, and access critical services.

Masiphule izithiyo, sivule amathuba, futhi sakhe umphakathi oxhumene, ohlanganisayo futhi ochuma wabo bonke abantu baseNingizimu Afrika.

[Let us break down the barriers, open up opportunities, and create a connected, inclusive, and thriving society for all South Africans.]

Through digital tools, our young people can not only learn, but they can build careers, start businesses, and compete on a global stage. Digital inclusion is a key driver of economic growth, creating jobs, fostering entrepreneurship, and improving the quality of life for millions. The South African government is fully committed to supporting this transformation by investing in broadband infrastructure, training, and partnerships with private sector companies, ensuring that no community is left behind.

In conclusion, as we celebrate our heritage this month, let us remember that the future of our culture, economy, and society lies in the hands of those who are digitally empowered.

Digital inclusion is not just about access it is about giving every South African the opportunity to thrive, to create, and to share the beauty of our heritage with the world.

Together, we will ensure that our country moves forward, connected and prosperous, leaving no one behind.

I thank you!