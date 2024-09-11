Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market to Witness CAGR of 9.60% by 2031 on Growing Demand for Small Satellites

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- satellite communication (SATCOM) market size was valued at USD 82.80 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 90.75 billion in 2023 to USD 188.94 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.60% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Artificial satellites are used to provide communication between geographical locations. A communications satellite is an artificial satellite that uses a transponder to amplify and combine radio communication signals. It establishes a communication channel between source sender and receiver that is distributed globally. Satellite communications are widely used in television, telephone, radio, Internet, and military applications.

High-powered radio waves are used for telecommunications networks vertically and are therefore interrupted by earth's curvature. The main role of communication satellites is to integrate a signal around the earth, allowing communication between geographically isolated areas. Satellite communication uses a wide range of radio and microwave frequencies. International organizations have regulations for assigning frequency ranges or bands organizations to avoid signal interference and thus the allocation of bands reduces the risk of signal interference.

Development of Small Satellite Constellations to Enhance Communication System

The growing demand for small satellites for earth observation work in civil engineering, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, etc. is driving satellite communications. Security organizations are increasingly using CubeSats worldwide for warfare internal communications and climate control have improved. The development of small satellites helps improve ground performance for high-speed Internet access, mobile satellite communications and broadband services. These satellites provide high resolution images at low cost. In February 2021, India launched 100 Femto satellites. These are small satellites with low mass and small size. These satellites are used for scientific data collection and radio transmission.

May 2022 – U.S. The Space Force announced that Space RCO has won a contract for BlueHalo, to purchase and maintain a classified space system. The Space Command must address the rapid, efficient, and economical development of satellite control capabilities for control of satellite communications systems.

June 2022– Thales Alenia Space developed an ultra-high-performance craft, the SES-17, ready to deliver “exceptional” communications services to customers in the aviation, marine, industrial, and government industries. SES-17 has successfully launched from the European space station in Kouro.

May 2022- Cobham Satcom and end-to-end communications Altisat, Inc. announced the signing of a distribution and integrator agreement that will expand the markets of both companies and provide DoD and NATO allies with easier access to advanced satellite tracking systems.

Next 4-5 Years of Temporary Celestial Satellite Communication Networks

The following are the key satellite communication (SATCOM) Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

The satellite communication (SATCOM) market is expected to grow rapidly over the next 4-5 years, driven by technological advancements and increased demand for reliable communications. Innovations such as the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation will greatly enhance global communication capabilities, reduce latency, and improve coverage especially in remote and underserved areas. This period sees the use of new satellite systems, private-public sector partnerships will be rapidly implemented.

"A Decade of Transformational Change: The Long-term Impact of SATCOM Over the Next 10 Years"

Looking ahead over the next 10 years, the satellite communication (SATCOM) market is set to undergo transformational changes that will redefine global communications. Widespread use of advanced satellite technology will create a super-connected world, with unprecedented coverage and data transmission capabilities. The market will also witness increased investment in satellite infrastructure, with a focus on sustainability and reducing space debris, shaping the future of communication and technological advancement.

This report covers the following segments:

A. Components

1. Equipment (SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder, SATCOM Antenna, SATCOM Transceiver, SATCOM Receiver, SATCOM Modem/Router, Others {Block-up converters, controllers})

2. Services

B. Application

1. Asset Tracking/Monitoring, Airtime (M2M, Voice, Data)

2. Drones Connectivity, Data Backup and Recovery

3. Navigation and Monitoring

4. Tele-medicine

5. Broadcasting

6. Others

C. Verticals

1. Energy & Utility

2. Government & Defense (Government, Emergency Responders, Defense)

3. Transport & Cargo (Fleet Management, Rail services)

4. Maritime, Mining and Oil & Gas (Oil & Gas, Mining)

5. Agriculture

6. Communication Companies

7. Corporates/Enterprises, Media & Broadcasting, Events

8. Aviation

9. Environmental & Monitoring

10. Forestry

D. End User

1. Consumer

2. Healthcare

3. Others

E. Frequency Band

1. L-band

2. S-band

3. C-band

4. X-band

5. Ku-band

6. Ka-band

7. VHF/UHF- band

8. EHF/SHF- band

9. MULTI- band

10. Q- band

11. Others

F. Satellite Constellations

1. Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites

2. Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellites

3. Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO) Satellites

This report covers the following players:

• Intelsat S.A.

• SES S.A.

• Eutelsat Communications S.A.

• Viasat, Inc.

• Iridium Communications Inc.

• Hughes Network Systems LLC

• Globalstar, Inc.

• Thuraya Telecommunications Company

• ORBCOMM Inc.

• Ligado Networks LLC

• Satcom Global Ltd

• Kongsberg Satellite Services AS

Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Market: Launching in the Future of Communications

The satellite communication (SATCOM) market is poised for tremendous growth as technological advancements and increasing global demand for reliable communications drive its expansion. Innovations such as Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites and next-generation high-performance satellites are set to enhance global communications capabilities, delivering higher bandwidth and reduced latency. The future of SATCOM is bright, with emerging technologies promising to redefine the global communications landscape.

