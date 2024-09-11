Medical Aesthetician Blade Tiessen to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I am most proud that I continue making a difference in people’s lives, by helping people bring back their full confidence and to be their best,” declares our guest. This is the story of Blade Tiessen.

Blade Tiessen is an internationally renowned medical aesthetician and co-owner of the Anti-Aging Clinic & Dispensary Inc. He offers a myriad of non-surgical and non-invasive facial, body and wellness procedures in the fight against aging. He has trained doctors internationally and is known as a pioneer in collagen induction therapy. He was also one of the first male aestheticians in Canada. In 2025, he will celebrate his 40th anniversary in the industry.

Blade and his clinic have earned numerous accolades. This includes forty-three Readers’ Choice awards receiving; Top Cosmetic Clinic and Top Medical Aesthetician for four consecutive years. In 2024, his clinic received the Ontario Chamber of Commerce’s Innovation Award, celebrating local establishments and entrepreneurs who have blazed trails in their work. Mr. Tiessen’s dedication to his community and the field of medical aesthetics is evident in his international collaborations with top physicians and industry manufacturers and his sizeable contributions to the development of micro-needling in North America.

His clinic was featured in the Virginia Urology Journal as Canada’s first fully vegan medical spa. Blade’s protocols were also mentioned in Women’s Journal (USA) as more technically advanced. Blade also was deemed as a pioneer in collagen induction therapy. The clinic was further featured in 2007 in Wish Magazine as a place where celebrities vacation in Muskoka go for treatments. Blade was also recently inducted into Marquis Who’s Who of the World in 2024.

His signature facial procedures attract an international crowd and include a combination of technology each chosen to address all ages and stages of aging naturally, without the use of injectables or surgery. Since opening the clinic in 2001 Blade’s focus is naturally producing collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid while stimulating cells and energizing muscles for complete facial rejuvenation naturally using advanced energy-based devices and his exclusive protocols.

His multi-award-winning medical spa has two locations operated with his associates, Dr. Land and partner Ben Tiessen, as well as a small staff featuring some of the top technology for facial rejuvenation. Blade’s treatments include a multi-modality approach using devices like Sylfirm X®, an RF Micro-Needling device that Blade has mastered. This procedure naturally induces collagen, improves skin tone and texture, reduces visible veins, redness, pigmentation and rosacea it also treats acne and scars and even sculpting under the chin.

Blade also uses the globally popular Sofwave® to naturally reduce fine lines and wrinkles and lifting of eyebrows, cheeks, neck, and submentum as well as skin on upper arms, cellulite and even acne scars. “What many people like about this procedure is that it requires virtually no downtime, the natural-looking results happen slowly and last for around a year,” adds Blade. In December 2023, the clinic was awarded the title of Sofwave® Centre of Excellence by the Canadian distributor. Only fifteen awards are presented nationwide.

What is Blade’s favorite device for his skin? Listen to the radio show to find out. However, he says it provides instantly glowing skin and promotes skin health. “It is contactless, needle-free, painless and adaptable to all skin types and conditions, and provides an instant lift and glow that lasts for weeks,” notes Blade.

All of Blade’s procedures use energy-based devices. For any uncomfortable treatments, his assistant supports patients using a topical cooling cryotherapy device. For patients with anxiety, the clinic offers ProNox®. The clinic was also the first in the region to incorporate many specialized body-sculpting and wellness devices to help patients achieve their goals quickly and naturally. Blade is excited to announce the new Pure Impact® by Sofwave® featuring Plyopulse® technology. “We are the first in Canada to have this emerging full body technology and are excited to see the results we obtain for our patients,” mentions Blade.

“I am a firm believer in skin care,” adds Blade “But it must be good skin care which doesn’t necessarily have to be expensive, but it should be free of useless or negative ingredients, and full of good ingredients that work for your individual skin.”

Blade is also the director of education for medical-grade skincare brand ElaSpa, which offers natural, vegan, and holistic skin care products. He is excited to offer listeners of the show a 25% discount code on the ElaSpa’s website during the interview.

As for the future, Blade intends to focus his career on his clinics and continue his mentoring of medical aesthetics to others. “My goal is to continue sharing my knowledge,” emphasizes Blade. He is also developing a novel medical device with a U. S. company. The device is pending trials for both U. S. and Canada, and is expected to enter the market within the next year.

Blade encourages those who aspire to get into medical aesthetics. “Make sure that they are going into it for the right reasons,” he inspires. “It can be a difficult industry with fierce competition, it’s not for the faint at heart. It requires dedication and constant learning, but it is extremely fun and rewarding.”

He also likes to help people that may be interested in non-invasive procedures. “Find a technician that is experienced, has the proper training, and is fully invested in the field and your results,” he explains. “Also, look at the devices and products and make sure they are in line with your desires and ethics. Look for what you really need and don’t settle just on price or convenience. Most importantly, look for a provider that can best support you for the long haul because you are going to continue aging, and regular maintenance is truly the key to success.”

“Remember, it’s your skin, always do your research,” concludes Blade.

Close Up Radio will feature Blade Tiessen in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday, September 13th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit https://www.bladetiessen.com/, https://www.antiagingclinic.biz/, and https://ela-spa.com/

On the ElaSpa website, Use the code blade25 to receive a 25% discount on your order

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.