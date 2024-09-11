Eliem Therapeutics to Participate at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit

SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: ELYM), announced today members of the management team will participate at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit being held September 17-18, 2024.



Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Format: 1x1 meetings

About Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.

Eliem Therapeutics is focused on developing therapeutics for autoimmune-driven inflammatory diseases, including advancing budoprutug, an anti-CD19 antibody designed for a broad range of autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis, immune thrombocytopenia and membranous nephropathy. For more information, please visit https://eliemtx.com/ .

Investors

Chris Brinzey

ICR Westwicke

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

339-970-2843

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.