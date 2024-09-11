Eliem Therapeutics to Participate at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit
SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELYM), announced today members of the management team will participate at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit being held September 17-18, 2024.
Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Format: 1x1 meetings
About Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.
Eliem Therapeutics is focused on developing therapeutics for autoimmune-driven inflammatory diseases, including advancing budoprutug, an anti-CD19 antibody designed for a broad range of autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis, immune thrombocytopenia and membranous nephropathy. For more information, please visit https://eliemtx.com/.
Investors
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com
339-970-2843
