Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,016 in the last 365 days.

Eliem Therapeutics to Participate at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit

SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELYM), announced today members of the management team will participate at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit being held September 17-18, 2024.

Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit
Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Format: 1x1 meetings

About Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.
Eliem Therapeutics is focused on developing therapeutics for autoimmune-driven inflammatory diseases, including advancing budoprutug, an anti-CD19 antibody designed for a broad range of autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis, immune thrombocytopenia and membranous nephropathy. For more information, please visit https://eliemtx.com/.

Investors
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com
339-970-2843


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Eliem Therapeutics to Participate at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more