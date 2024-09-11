PHILIPPINES, September 11 - Press Release

September 11, 2024 Bong Go highlights Malasakit Centers' efforts to provide medical assistance and compassionate service as program benefits nearly 12 million Filipinos according to DOH data Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the main proponent of the Malasakit Centers program, proudly highlighted that nearly 12 million Filipinos have benefited from the program since its inception. Official data from the Department of Health (DOH) reveals that a total of 11,828,630 patients have been served through Malasakit Centers from 2019 to May 2024. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Initiated by Go, the program has proven to be a lifeline for those struggling with healthcare costs, especially in the wake of economic challenges and natural disasters. "Ang Malasakit Centers ay bunga ng ating malasakit sa kapwa. Layunin natin na walang Pilipinong mahihirapan sa pagpapagamot dahil sa kakulangan ng pondo," said Go. "Noong ako'y simpleng aide pa lamang, natutunan ko mula kay Tatay Digong na ang serbisyo publiko ay dapat palaging may puso at malasakit." From its humble beginnings in 2018, the Malasakit Centers have continuously expanded to cater to the growing needs of Filipino patients. In 2019, over 1.6 million patients were served, and the numbers continued to rise despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. By 2023, the program reached a significant milestone, assisting a record 4.6 million patients in a single year. "Patuloy kaming magsusumikap upang mas mapalawak pa ang ating serbisyo. Ang halos 12 milyong Pilipinong natulungan ng Malasakit Centers ay patunay na epektibo at kinakailangan ang programang ito," Go added. "Hangga't ako ay nasa serbisyo, sisikapin kong wala tayong kababayang mapag-iiwanan." The latest DOH data also revealed the wide reach of the program, with more than 2.2 million patients served from January to May 2024 alone. The National Capital Region accounted for the highest number of beneficiaries, with over 509,000 individuals receiving medical assistance. Meanwhile, other regions such as Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, and Central Visayas each supported hundreds of thousands of patients. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, which assisted patients with medical expenses. Go reaffirmed his commitment to improving healthcare access for all Filipinos, particularly through his legislative efforts. He continues to exercise his oversight functions and advocate for the continued operations of the Malasakit Centers in accordance with the law while also pushing for other health-related initiatives in the Senate. "Ang aking bisyo ay ang magserbisyo. Patuloy akong magtatrabaho para tiyaking walang sinumang Pilipino ang matatanggihan sa ating mga programang pangkalusugan," he concluded. As the country faces ongoing health challenges, particularly during typhoon season, the importance of Malasakit Centers becomes even more apparent. These centers not only offer financial relief but also provide a sense of security to Filipinos who might otherwise struggle to afford necessary medical care. "In line with the directive of DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa, all Malasakit Centers must provide services to every patient who seeks assistance, especially the poor and disaster victims. Wala pong dapat matanggihan, lalo na 'yung mga kababayan nating hirap sa buhay at apektado ng sakuna," Go stated. Go was referring to DOH Department Memorandum 2023-0235, which directs hospitals to cater to patients in Malasakit Centers without discrimination, ensuring that no one is turned away due to financial constraints.

