September 11, 2024 Cayetano pushes bill to enhance BCDA's role in economic development Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday expressed his strong support for the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), citing the positive contributions of its economic zones to the country's economy. On September 11, 2024, Cayetano sponsored Senate Bill No. 2647 under Committee Report No. 250, titled "An Act Strengthening the Bases Conversion and Development Authority" with the goal of amending the Bases Conversion and Development Act of 1992 to further empower the government-owned and controlled corporation. "I would like to see the day that every island in the Philippines is thriving like Hong Kong and Singapore," Cayetano said in his sponsorship speech. The senator emphasized that developing well-planned economic zones in provinces, like those in Clark and Bulacan, will help ease congestion in Metro Manila and drive growth throughout the country. "If we develop Bulacan and Clark economic zones correctly, it could really be a twin engine of development in our country, and it could really pull the massive urbanization out of Metro Manila and spur development in Central Luzon," he said. Cayetano emphasized that the BCDA has fully delivered on its mandate through its economic zones and underscored the need for the proposed bill to further enhance its capabilities. "Iba po sa BCDA. I see the 'Bases,' I see the 'Conversion,' I see the 'Authority,' and I really do see the 'Development,'" he said. "This bill will actually enhance the powers of the BCDA," he added. With the bill now awaiting deliberation on the Senate floor, Cayetano expressed confidence in gaining support from the Chamber, especially from Senator Mark Villar, chair of the Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises. "It is in good hands with Senator Mark Villar, and hopefully we will come up with an even better bill with his insights," he said. Cayetano, nais palakasin ang papel ng BCDA sa pag-unlad ng ekonomiya Inihayag ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules and kanyang buong supota para sa Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) at binibigyang diin ang mga positibong kontribusyon ng mga economic zones nito sa ekonomiya ng bansa. Nitong September 11, 2024, pinanguhanan ni Cayetano ang pagtutulak sa Senate Bill No. 2647 na kilala rin bilang "An Act Strengthening the Bases Conversion and Development Authority" upang amyendahin ang Bases Conversion and Development Act of 1992 na naglalayong palakasin pa ang naturang government-owned and controlled corporation. "I would like to see the day that every island in the Philippines is thriving like Hong Kong and Singapore," wika ni Cayetano sa kanyang sponsorship speech. Aniya, ang pagkakaroon ng mga pinag-aralan at planadong economic zones sa mga probinsya, tulad ng sa Clark at Bulacan, ay makakatulong upang mabawasan ang pagsisikip sa Metro Manila at magpapasigla ng pag-unlad sa buong bansa. "If we develop Bulacan and Clark economic zones correctly, it could really be a twin engine of development in our country, and it could really pull the massive urbanization out of Metro Manila and spur development in Central Luzon," wika niya. Idiniin ni Cayetano na ganap na naipapatupad ng BCDA ang mandato nito at sinabing ang panukalang batas na ito ay higit pang palalakasin ang kakayahan nito. "Iba po sa BCDA. I see the 'Bases,' I see the 'Conversion,' I see the 'Authority,' and I really do see the 'Development,'" wika niya. "This bill will actually enhance the powers of the BCDA," dagdag niya. Sa pagtalakay sa panukalang batas sa Senado, kumpiyansa si Cayetano na makakakuha ito ng suporta mula sa buong Kamara, lalo na mula kay Senador Mark Villar, chairman ng Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises. "It is in good hands with Senator Mark Villar, and hopefully we will come up with an even better bill with his insights," wika niya.

