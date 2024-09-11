Presidency briefs media on President’s programme and address topical issues of interest, 11 Sept
Presidential spokesperson to brief media at 14h00
Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya will today, 11 September 2024 host a media briefing to update the public on the President’s programme and address topical issues of interest.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 11 September 2024
Time: 14h00
Venue: Imbizo Centre, Cape Town
RSVP: Members of the media wishing to attend the media briefing in person are requested to submit their details to makungu@presidency.gov.za
Media following remotely can text their questions to 083 376 9468. The media briefing will be streamed live and the link will be shared prior.
Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President - media@enquires.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.