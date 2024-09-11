President Cyril Ramaphosa signs BELA Bill into law, 13 Sept

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 13 September 2024, sign the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill into law, which aims to strengthen governance within South Africa's education sector.

The President will publicly sign the Bill during a ceremony to be held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The BELA Bill amends sections of the South African Schools Act of 1996 (SASA) and the Employment of Educators Act, 1998 (EEA) to account for developments in the education landscape since the enactment of the original legislation.

The amendments are a response to court judgments that protect and give effect to the Bill of Rights.

The Signing Ceremony will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 September 2024

Time: 10:30 (Media to arrive at 09:30)

Venue: The Union Buildings, Pretoria

Members of the media wishing to cover the ceremony should send their details to Hlobisile Nkosi on hlobisile@presidency.gov.za/0799889954 and Makungu Mbetse on makungu@presidency.gov.za/0797883077 by Thursday, 12 September 2024 at 14:00. No late submissions will be accepted.

Members of the media are also requested to present valid ID documents and press cards on arrival at the entrance.

