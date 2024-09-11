Azilen to Host an Exclusive Event on Generative AI in Partnership with TechTO

Join Azilen and TechTO for an Exclusive Generative AI Showcase

Azilen & TechTO are hosting a Generative AI event on Sep 19 in Toronto, featuring industry leaders to explore AI strategies, ethics, and practical applications.

Generative AI does not just transform the process, it levels up the capacity to nurture talent and drive impactful business outcomes, powered by human intelligence, and supported by AI insights.” — Naresh Prajapati

TORONTO, CANADA, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azilen, a leading Product Engineering Company, and TechTO, Canada's largest tech community, are excited to organize a special event focusing on generative AI. The " Generative AI: How to Make it Work for You ” event is slated for September 19 at 6 p.m. EDT in Toronto, Canada.This event will bring together a select group of industry executives, innovators, and entrepreneurs to explore the potential of generative AI. Speakers at the events include Naresh Prajapati, CEO of Azilen Technologies, Jennifer Arnold, CEO of Minerva AI, and Saroop Bharwani, Co-founder and CEO of Senso.ai.The gathering will include insightful discussions from the speakers who will share their experiences and thoughts. Attendees can participate in the panel discussions led by industry leaders and innovators, as well as network with professionals, and entrepreneurs.Participants will gain valuable knowledge about the latest developments, best practices, and practical applications of artificial intelligence.1. Deploying the right generative AI strategies2. General-Purpose vs Purpose-Specific Models3. The Shift Towards Purpose-Specific Models4. Ethical use of Generative AI5. Use Cases for Private & Public Models6. Data Privacy & Compliance Generative AI development is becoming almost standard in product roadmaps in today's quickly changing digital world. Nevertheless, considering the soaring prices, intricate infrastructure, and crucial influence on time to market, the true problem is making these solutions a reality. Attendees may expect to hear from experts on overcoming these obstacles and developing a solid implementation plan for generative AI.As per a study published in the decoder, the size of neural networks in LLMs has increased rapidly. For example, early versions such as GPT-2 had approximately 1.5 billion parameters, similar in quantity to the brain of a small creature such as a honeybee.On the other hand, GPT-3 surpasses the intricacy of a mouse's brain, boasting 175 billion parameters. New models like GPT-4 are believed to possess one trillion parameters, reaching the size of the human brain. The quick expansion results from an expedited application of Moore's law, indicating that even more sophisticated designs may be created quickly. In between all these, one should also consider the impact of such highly decorated technologies on human civilization and our ability to continue engaging with fellow people in a same way while sustaining human values.Azilen Technologies follows the responsible AI framework in which they embed ethics, human sight, and transparency into every layer of development. Azilen’s responsible AI framework stands for R-Responsible, E-Explainability, S-Sustainability, P-Public Engagement, O-Open Source, Norms and Standards, S-Self Assessment, I-Impact Evaluation, B-Bias Mitigation, L-Legal Safeguards, and E-Education and Training.This strategic step reinforces Azilen’s Commitment to the ethical and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence offering clients cutting-edge solutions while focusing on the ethical impact of AI technologies.About TechTOTechTO is the biggest tech community in Canada, linking tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and investors. TechTO offers a space for individuals to gain knowledge, connect with others, and work together on current tech developments.About Azilen TechnologiesAzilen Technologies is a Product Engineering company, collaborates with organizations to propel their software product development journey from Idea to Implementation and all the way to product success.From consulting to UX engineering, software design & development, test automation, DevOps, and modernization of software products, Azilen engages with product companies to build a competitive advantage with the right mix of technology skills, knowledge, and experience.Domain expertise, agile methodologies, and cross-functional teams blended in a collaborative development approach are Azilen’s vanguards of engineering, managing, monitoring, and controlling product lifecycles for startups and enterprises.Highly scalable and future-fit products that too with faster-go-market are what the PROEngineers of Azilen deliver by letting in-house teams of product companies focus on core product expansion & growth while the Azilen team manages and supports the technology in parallel.

