xMap Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Expand AI-Powered Geospatial Analysis Globally

What is the population of this area? How many people are there at dinner? Answering these questions required time to collect & analyze data, but xMap makes it possible to do so instantly.” — Mo Batran

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- xMap , an innovative AI-driven platform for geospatial data analysis, has successfully completed its pre-seed funding round, led by Shizen Capital. The startup, founded by Mo Batran , specializes in AI technology that allows users to define geographic areas and receive instant, detailed answers to questions about demographics, facilities, and more. Since its launch, xMap has attracted major clients, including Coca-Cola, and generated $600,000 in revenue.Currently operational in Tokyo, New York City, and Riyadh, xMap plans to expand further globally, helping industries such as real estate, retail, and investment with instant location data insights."At xMap, we believe in simplifying complex geospatial data for real-time decision-making," said Mo Batran, CEO and Founder of xMap.xMap’s Core TechnologyxMap’s platform allows users to draw polygons on a map and ask location-based questions, such as population size, number of gas stations, and foot traffic patterns. It leverages a combination of open government data, proprietary models, and large-scale language models (LLMs) to provide context-aware location information. The platform currently covers three cities, with expansion plans in progress.About xMapFounded in Tokyo, Japan, xMap’s technology is being used across industries like real estate, consulting, and investment for location analysis, property evaluation, and urban planning. The company is known for its innovative use of AI to process and understand spatial data, allowing users to make quicker and more informed decisions.

