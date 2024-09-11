xMap Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Expand AI-Powered Geospatial Analysis Globally
xMap raises pre-seed funding to expand its AI-powered geospatial analysis tool globally, helping businesses analyze location data for real-time decisions.
Currently operational in Tokyo, New York City, and Riyadh, xMap plans to expand further globally, helping industries such as real estate, retail, and investment with instant location data insights.
"At xMap, we believe in simplifying complex geospatial data for real-time decision-making," said Mo Batran, CEO and Founder of xMap.
xMap’s Core Technology
xMap’s platform allows users to draw polygons on a map and ask location-based questions, such as population size, number of gas stations, and foot traffic patterns. It leverages a combination of open government data, proprietary models, and large-scale language models (LLMs) to provide context-aware location information. The platform currently covers three cities, with expansion plans in progress.
About xMap
Founded in Tokyo, Japan, xMap’s technology is being used across industries like real estate, consulting, and investment for location analysis, property evaluation, and urban planning. The company is known for its innovative use of AI to process and understand spatial data, allowing users to make quicker and more informed decisions.
Mo Batran
xMap
415-800-3938
startup@xmap.ai
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Facebook
X
Instagram
xMap AI - Transform geospatial data into real-time insights using LLM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.