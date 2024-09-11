Enzyme Market Set for Robust Growth: From $9.84 Billion in 2023 to $27.51 Billion by 2035 | Astute Analytica

The global enzyme market was valued at US$ 9.84 billion in 2023 and is projected to achieve a market valuation of US$ 27.51 billion by 2035

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is on a robust growth trajectory, with a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟗.𝟖𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and an anticipated market size of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟕.𝟓𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓. This significant expansion represents a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟕% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/enzymes-market Enzymes, the biological catalysts crucial for various industrial processes, are witnessing unprecedented demand across multiple sectors, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food and beverages, and bioenergy. The market's growth is fueled by the increasing application of enzymes in these industries to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and meet evolving consumer needs.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐃𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬There has been an increasing trend in global consumption of biofuels since the need for clean energy sources and energy security leads countries into finding alternatives in the enzyme market. The oil briquettes’ production was 1.5 billion barrel registered in the year 2023, reported by the International Energy Agency, further reiterates the evidence that biofuels are the way towards solving the world’s energy needs. Enzymes serve as catalysts in biofuel production process, more so, in the hydrolysis of biomass to sugars that can be fermented. The U.S alone, has disbursed $15 billion in biofuel research and development activities, with enzymes being a pivotal part of these innovations. Enzymes have been reported to be used in over 400 operational bioethanol production plants in Brazil, which is one of the biggest producers of bioethanol.In the 14th Five-Year Plan, China reported the ambitious objective of bioethanol production and consumption reaching 20 million tons by 2025, promoting enzyme technology for that purpose. In addition, the Renewable Directive of the European Union says that 40 million tons of biomass must be used by 2030 which also entails a large fraction to enzymatic processes. Enzymes, particularly cellulases and lipases have grown by over 10 million units in terms of market because of the application in producing biofuels. India, which has all the capabilities to be the fastest growing biofuels market, reported of 200 new projects which were aimed at the development of enzymes for bioethanol.Conservative policies in the use of fossil fuels, as well as the reduction of greenhouse gases, as a consistent reason for scaffolding the biofuels sector. Enzymes represent a more cost-efficient conversion of biomass to energy potentials for consideration. The biofuels enzyme market stood at $2 billion in the year 2023 in terms of value and is expected to increase to $3 billion by the year 2026. More than 50 countries have also adopted biofuel policies and as a result, it became apparent that different enzymes would help a lot in achieving these sustainability targets. Employing enzymes in biofuel production processes helps to improve performance as well as contributes to countering energy dependence as well as environmental degradation.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• AB Enzymes GmbH• Adisseo• Advanced Enzyme Technologies• Amano Enzyme, Inc.• Associated British Foods Plc• BASF SE• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S• Codexis, Inc.• DSM• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.• Koninklijke DSM N.V.• Novozymes A/S• Novus International• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• Other Prominent PlayersAs industries continue to prioritize sustainability and efficiency, the enzyme market is poised for substantial growth, presenting significant opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞• Protease• Carbohydrase• Lipase• Polymerase and Nuclease• Others𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞• Microorganisms• Plants• Animals𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞• Hydrolase• Oxidoreductase• Transferase• Lyase• Others𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧• Food and Beverages• Household Careo Bioenergyo Biofuelso Bio-chemicalso Biodieselo Biogaso Others• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology• Feed• Textiles• Pulp & Paper• Detergent• Nutraceutical• Personal Care & Cosmetics• Others𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧• North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexico• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞o Western Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Western Europe𝐨 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜o Chinao Indiao Japano Australia & New Zealando ASEANo Rest of Asia Pacific• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)o UAEo Saudi Arabiao South Africao Rest of MEA• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚o Argentinao Brazilo Rest of South America 