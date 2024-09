Enzyme Market Set for Robust Growth: From $9.84 Billion in 2023 to $27.51 Billion by 2035 | Astute Analytica

The global enzyme market was valued at US$ 9.84 billion in 2023 and is projected to achieve a market valuation of US$ 27.51 billion by 2035

The market's growth is fueled by the increasing application of enzymes in these industries to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and meet evolving consumer needs.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ: ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ข๐จ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ฎ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐„๐ง๐ฏ๐ข๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ฌThere has been an increasing trend in global consumption of biofuels since the need for clean energy sources and energy security leads countries into finding alternatives in the enzyme market. The oil briquettesโ€™ production was 1.5 billion barrel registered in the year 2023, reported by the International Energy Agency, further reiterates the evidence that biofuels are the way towards solving the worldโ€™s energy needs. Enzymes serve as catalysts in biofuel production process, more so, in the hydrolysis of biomass to sugars that can be fermented. The U.S alone, has disbursed $15 billion in biofuel research and development activities, with enzymes being a pivotal part of these innovations. Enzymes have been reported to be used in over 400 operational bioethanol production plants in Brazil, which is one of the biggest producers of bioethanol.In the 14th Five-Year Plan, China reported the ambitious objective of bioethanol production and consumption reaching 20 million tons by 2025, promoting enzyme technology for that purpose. In addition, the Renewable Directive of the European Union says that 40 million tons of biomass must be used by 2030 which also entails a large fraction to enzymatic processes. Enzymes, particularly cellulases and lipases have grown by over 10 million units in terms of market because of the application in producing biofuels. India, which has all the capabilities to be the fastest growing biofuels market, reported of 200 new projects which were aimed at the development of enzymes for bioethanol.Conservative policies in the use of fossil fuels, as well as the reduction of greenhouse gases, as a consistent reason for scaffolding the biofuels sector. Enzymes represent a more cost-efficient conversion of biomass to energy potentials for consideration. The biofuels enzyme market stood at $2 billion in the year 2023 in terms of value and is expected to increase to $3 billion by the year 2026. More than 50 countries have also adopted biofuel policies and as a result, it became apparent that different enzymes would help a lot in achieving these sustainability targets. Employing enzymes in biofuel production processes helps to improve performance as well as contributes to countering energy dependence as well as environmental degradation.๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ง๐ณ๐ฒ๐ฆ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข AB Enzymes GmbHโ€ข Adisseoโ€ข Advanced Enzyme Technologiesโ€ข Amano Enzyme, Inc.โ€ข Associated British Foods Plcโ€ข BASF SEโ€ข Chr. Hansen Holding A/Sโ€ข Codexis, Inc.โ€ข DSMโ€ข DuPont de Nemours, Inc.โ€ข F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.โ€ข Koninklijke DSM N.V.โ€ข Novozymes A/Sโ€ข Novus Internationalโ€ข Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.โ€ข Other Prominent PlayersAs industries continue to prioritize sustainability and efficiency, the enzyme market is poised for substantial growth, presenting significant opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain. ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Proteaseโ€ข Carbohydraseโ€ข Lipaseโ€ข Polymerase and Nucleaseโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐'๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐žโ€ข Microorganismsโ€ข Plantsโ€ข Animals๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Hydrolaseโ€ข Oxidoreductaseโ€ข Transferaseโ€ข Lyaseโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Food and Beveragesโ€ข Household Careo Bioenergyo Biofuelso Bio-chemicalso Biodieselo Biogaso Othersโ€ข Pharmaceutical and Biotechnologyโ€ข Feedโ€ข Textilesโ€ข Pulp & Paperโ€ข Detergentโ€ข Nutraceuticalโ€ข Personal Care & Cosmeticsโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐žo Western Europe๏‚ง U.K.๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Spain๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Rest of Western Europe๐จ ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russia๏‚ง Rest of Eastern Europeโ€ข ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œo Chinao Indiao Japano Australia & New Zealando ASEANo Rest of Asia Pacificโ€ข ๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ & ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š (๐Œ๐„๐€)o UAEo Saudi Arabiao South Africao Rest of MEAโ€ข ๐'๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐šo Argentinao Brazilo Rest of South America 