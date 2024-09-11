Surge in COPD & Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Projected to Reach US$ 16.12 Billion by 2032
Surge in COPD & Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Valued at US$ 7.77 Billion in 2023, Expected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 8.45% Through 2032CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐃 (𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐎𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞) 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 is experiencing significant growth, according to a new report. Valued at approximately 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕.𝟕𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, this market is projected to achieve a substantial valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟔.𝟏𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟒𝟓% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
This surge in market value reflects a heightened demand for advanced diagnostic and monitoring technologies driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and a growing awareness of early detection and management. Technological advancements in diagnostic tools, rising healthcare expenditure, and an expanding patient pool are key factors contributing to this robust growth.
The report highlights that innovations in device technology, such as smart inhalers, portable spirometers, and advanced home monitoring systems, are enhancing the accuracy of diagnosis and improving patient management. Additionally, the integration of digital health solutions and data analytics is further propelling market expansion by offering personalized treatment options and real-time monitoring capabilities.
Key players in the market are focusing on strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and product innovations to strengthen their market position and cater to the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers. The growing investment in research and development is expected to introduce cutting-edge solutions that will drive the market's future trajectory.
• Becton Dickinson And Company
• Dragerwerk Ag & Co. KGAA
• Getinge AB
• Invacare Corporation
• Masimo Corporation
• Medtronic Plc
• Nihon Kohden Corporation
• Smiths Medical
• Vyaire Medical
• Other Prominent Players
As the global healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market is poised for significant growth, promising enhanced patient outcomes and a better quality of life for individuals managing chronic respiratory conditions.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
• Spirometers
• Electrocardiograms
• FeNO Test analyzer
• Arterial blood gas analyzer (ABG)
• Polysomnography devices
• Peak flow meters
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
• Pulse oximeters
• Capnographs
• Asthma monitors
• Portable tabletop pulse oximeter
• Wearable devices
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Masks
• Spirometry accessories
• Polysomnography accessories
• Peak flow meter accessories
• Pulse oximeter sensors
• Capnography accessories
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Asthma
• COPD
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals and clinics
• Home care settings
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
o Western Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
