Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Valued at US$ 24.18 Bn in 2023, Projected to Reach US$ 54.52 Billion by 2032
In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.23% from 2024 to 2032 Driven by Advancements in Alternative Testing MethodsCHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐢𝐧-𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐭𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟒.𝟏𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is expected to experience significant growth, reaching an estimated market value of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟒.𝟓𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This promising trajectory represents a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟐𝟑% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/in-vitro-toxicology-testing-market
In-vitro toxicology testing, a crucial tool in evaluating the potential harmful effects of substances without the use of live animals, has seen increased adoption due to rising ethical concerns, advancements in biotechnology, and regulatory pressures. The market is driven by the growing demand for alternative testing methods in pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and chemical industries, as well as advancements in cell-based assays and high-throughput screening techniques.
North America currently leads the market, attributed to strong investment in research and development, a favorable regulatory framework, and the presence of key market players. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing R&D activities, expanding pharmaceutical industries, and a growing focus on reducing animal testing.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠
In recent years, ethical concerns surrounding animal testing have become a prominent driver in the expansion of the in-vitro toxicology testing market. Advocacy for animal welfare has gained momentum, with numerous organizations and public campaigns highlighting the need for alternative testing methods. In 2023, over 1,500 organizations worldwide actively campaigned against animal testing, emphasizing the ethical implications of using animals for research. Additionally, more than 900 universities and research institutions have implemented policies to reduce animal testing. The European Union has been at the forefront, with 27 countries fully banning cosmetic testing on animals, prompting other regions to follow suit. In the United States, California and New York have enacted laws restricting animal testing for cosmetics, representing a significant portion of the $70 billion U.S. cosmetics market.
The in-vitro toxicology testing market is responding to these shifts, with a significant increase in investment in alternative methods. In 2023, over 150 new startups focused on in-vitro testing technologies were established globally. Furthermore, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the U.S. allocated $180 million towards developing alternative testing methods. This reflects a growing acknowledgment of the importance of addressing ethical concerns through scientific innovation. The global market for in-vitro toxicology testing reached an estimated $23 billion in revenue, with projections suggesting continued growth as more companies seek ethical testing solutions.
𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/in-vitro-toxicology-testing-market
The competitive landscape of the global in-vitro toxicology testing market is characterized by strategic collaborations, mergers, and product innovations. Key players in the market are focusing on enhancing their product portfolios to meet evolving industry standards and regulatory guidelines.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧-𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Charles River
• Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc
• Abott
• Thermofisher Scientific Inc.
• Catalent Inc.
• GE Healthcare
• Eurofins Scientific
• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
• Evotec
• Genotronix
• BioIVT
• Merck
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
• Equipment
• Assay
o Bacterial Toxicity Assays
o Protein Degradation
o GPCRs
o Nuclear Receptors
o Tissue Culture Assays
o Others
• Consumables
• Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝
• Cellular Assay
• Biochemical Assay
• In Silicon
• Ex-Vivo
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Cell Culture Technology
• High Throughput Technology
• OMICS Technology
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 & 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭
• ADME
• Skin Irritation, Corrosion & Sensitization
• Genotoxicity Testing
• Cytotoxicity Testing
• Ocular Toxicity
• Phototoxicity Testing
• Dermal Toxicity
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Pharmaceutical
• Cosmetics & Household
• Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories
• Diagnostics
• Chemicals Industry
• Food Industry
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Western Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/in-vitro-toxicology-testing-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.