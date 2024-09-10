Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,018 in the last 365 days.

State Secretary Štucin at political consultations in Bucharest

SLOVENIA, September 10 - As part of his visit to Bucharest, State Secretary Marko Štucin held political consultations with the State Secretary for European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Clara Staicu. The talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exchanging views on current European, regional and international issues.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Secretary Štucin at political consultations in Bucharest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more