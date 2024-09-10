State Secretary Štucin at political consultations in Bucharest

SLOVENIA, September 10 - As part of his visit to Bucharest, State Secretary Marko Štucin held political consultations with the State Secretary for European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Clara Staicu. The talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exchanging views on current European, regional and international issues.

