Pet Hospital of Redlands + Urgent Care Joins Feeding Pets of the Homeless Network

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless welcomes Pet Hospital of Redlands + Urgent Care as an official Donation Site. Donations may be taken to 2072 West Redlands Blvd, Ste B, Redlands, California 92373, during their business hours.Feeding Pets of the Homeless is the first national nonprofit organization that provides a network focused entirely on feeding and providing emergency veterinary care to pets of people experiencing homelessness. The organization raises funds to provide food and supplies and emergency veterinary care.“At Pet Hospital of Redlands, our team witnesses the effects of homelessness firsthand every day. We understand how deeply pets mean to their owners, especially for those facing difficult circumstances. That’s why it’s so important to us to partner with Feeding Pets of the Homeless," shared Hospital Manager, Samantha Ficalora. “By working together, we can help support both pets and their owners in our community, providing much-needed care and resources for those who need it most.”According to Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless, the organization has provided over $5.5 million in support and emergency veterinary care and treated more than 30,000 pets over more than 16 years. Also, more than 2.1 million pounds of pet food have been collected and distributed by Donation Sites nationwide.“Unfortunately, for those with pets, homelessness becomes even more difficult, forcing them to choose between their pet and a roof over their head,” Frederick said. “It is estimated that one in four homeless and disadvantaged people have a pet.”For information on how to become a donation site or contribute, call Feeding Pets of the Homeless at (775) 841-7463 or visit PetsoftheHomeless.org # # #About Feeding Pets of the HomelessSince its founding in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless has saved thousands of pets by providing more than 2.1 million pounds of food and over $5.5 million in veterinary assistance. Donations to Feeding Pets have helped more than 30,000 pets nationwide, including thousands of military veteran pet owners experiencing homelessness. Feeding pets has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, their highest rating.

