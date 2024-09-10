Senate Bill 1307 Printer's Number 1864
PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - revitalization of industrial, commercial, technological,
tourist, agricultural and other economic activities in this
Commonwealth and throughout the United States.
(4) Industrial, commercial and residential facilities
should be promoted by the financing of the facilities which
will eliminate blight or otherwise improve an area for
industrial, commercial or other economic activity.
(5) Housing and affordable housing are scarce in many
areas of the nation and could be advanced by mixed-use and
transit-oriented development. Transit expansion, including
passenger rail expansion, throughout the nation will create
opportunities for the growth of adjacent commercial,
residential and mixed-use development in nearby communities.
(6) To further encourage economic development and
efficiency within this Commonwealth and the United States by
providing basic services and facilities, it is necessary to
provide additional or alternative means of financing
infrastructure facilities, transportation systems, industrial
parks, energy conversion facilities, facilities for the
furnishing of energy, water and telecommunications,
facilities for the collection or treatment of wastewater and
storm water, tourism, parking facilities, health care
facilities and other basic service and related facilities
which are conducive to economic activity within this
Commonwealth and the United States and which are consistent
with the purposes of this chapter.
(7) It is the policy of this Commonwealth to promote the
health, safety, employment, business opportunities, economic
activity and general welfare of the people by establishing an
authority to exist and operate as a public instrumentality of
