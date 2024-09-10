Senate Bill 1307 Printer's Number 1864

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - revitalization of industrial, commercial, technological,

tourist, agricultural and other economic activities in this

Commonwealth and throughout the United States.

(4) Industrial, commercial and residential facilities

should be promoted by the financing of the facilities which

will eliminate blight or otherwise improve an area for

industrial, commercial or other economic activity.

(5) Housing and affordable housing are scarce in many

areas of the nation and could be advanced by mixed-use and

transit-oriented development. Transit expansion, including

passenger rail expansion, throughout the nation will create

opportunities for the growth of adjacent commercial,

residential and mixed-use development in nearby communities.

(6) To further encourage economic development and

efficiency within this Commonwealth and the United States by

providing basic services and facilities, it is necessary to

provide additional or alternative means of financing

infrastructure facilities, transportation systems, industrial

parks, energy conversion facilities, facilities for the

furnishing of energy, water and telecommunications,

facilities for the collection or treatment of wastewater and

storm water, tourism, parking facilities, health care

facilities and other basic service and related facilities

which are conducive to economic activity within this

Commonwealth and the United States and which are consistent

with the purposes of this chapter.

(7) It is the policy of this Commonwealth to promote the

health, safety, employment, business opportunities, economic

activity and general welfare of the people by establishing an

authority to exist and operate as a public instrumentality of

