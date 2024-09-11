SITESA Launches Two New Qualifications in Plumbing Water Services

The Solomon Islands Tertiary Education Skills Authority (SITESA) is proud to announce the addition of two new qualifications to the Solomon Islands National Skills Package: Certificate III in Plumbing Water Services and Certificate IV in Plumbing Water Services.

These new qualifications bring the total number of accredited tertiary training courses to thirteen, solidifying the national qualification framework.

Ms. Constance Nasi, Chief Executive (CE) for the Solomon Islands Tertiary Education Skills Authority (SITESA), expressed her enthusiasm about the new additions to the national skills package that will benefit the young people in the Solomon Islands.

The new qualifications in plumbing water services are designed to provide students with theoretical knowledge and practical skills, preparing them for careers in the plumbing industry. The qualifications will cover various aspects of plumbing, including installation, maintenance, and repair of water systems,

ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to meet industry standards and contribute effectively to the community and the country.

SITESA remains dedicated to continuously improving and expanding vocational education and training in the Solomon Islands. Introducing these new qualifications is a testament to this commitment and reflects the Authority’s ongoing efforts to support the nation’s economic growth and development.

