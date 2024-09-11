“Building Bridges for Safety: The Solomon Islands’ Vision for Cooperative Security”

Minister of Police National Security & Correctional Services (MPNS&CS), Hon. Jimson Tanangada, says Solomon Islands recognises the urgency of collective action in addressing security threats.

Hon. Jimson Tanangada, when delivering his keynote speech on Monday this week at the 2024 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang, East China’s Jiangsu Province, said Solomon Islands is grateful for the opportunity to participate in these vital discussions, especially regarding “Building a Community of Common Responsibility through a Cooperative Network Jointly Established by Multiple Forces.”

The theme of the gathering—”Win-win Cooperation under Significant Changes: Building a Global Community of Common Public Security”—is particularly relevant in this era of profound global interdependence. As our world becomes increasingly connected through globalisation, we find ourselves more vulnerable to transnational crime and security threats that know no borders.

Minister Tanangada said as we navigate the complexities brought about by traditional and non-traditional security threats, the challenges we face are multifaceted—ranging from human trafficking and terrorism to drug smuggling, illegal fishing, and environmental crimes.

“For a small island nation like ours, these issues present significant hurdles, particularly in maritime policing. We continuously encounter illicit activities in our waters, including illegal fishing and drug transshipment as well as domestic crimes that disrupt our communities.

He said to effectively combat these transnational challenges, enhanced global cooperation is imperative; thus, the country recognises the urgency of collective action in addressing security threats.

“We are committed to collaborating with international partners to foster a spirit of cooperation that transcends borders.

“A cornerstone of our approach to global security is our dedication to extensive consultation, shared contributions, and mutual benefits in governance.

Minister Tanangada said the country appreciates the leadership of the People’s Republic of China in advancing discussions on public security, which aids us in identifying frameworks and pathways to achieve sustainable development goals aligned with global standards.

He said a critical aspect of the Global Security Initiative (GSI) is acknowledging the unique circumstances faced by Pacific island countries. We are thankful for the support from major powers in addressing climate change, natural disasters, and public health challenges—issues that necessitate a cooperative network reinforcing our shared responsibility for a safer planet.

In alignment with the GSI’s priorities, we emphasise the need to implement the UN Convention against Transnational Organised Crime fully. All nations must commit to international treaties aimed at combating transnational crimes. Our collective efforts must reflect coordination, responsibility, and sincere cooperation to address the drug crisis affecting our societies, he said.

“Historically, smaller island nations like ours have viewed drug trafficking as an external issue. However, the reality is shifting; our waters have become transit routes for illicit drugs, transforming us into targets. This underscores the necessity for collaborative law enforcement efforts among customs, immigration, and biosecurity agencies.

“An inspiring example of successful collaboration is the police-to-police partnership program between the Solomon Islands and the People’s Republic of China. This initiative has significantly enhanced the operational capabilities of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force through training and equipment support, exemplifying the essence of “win-win” cooperation.

He said respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is paramount in our collaborative efforts. The Solomon Islands’ foreign policy—”Friends to all, enemies to none”—reflects our commitment to fostering positive relations while safeguarding our national interests, and we value partnerships that contribute to our development without compromising our sovereignty.

The Minister said with the support of developed nations and platforms like this, we can strengthen our security frameworks.

“Meaningful development is rooted in robust public security; without it, we risk perpetuating poverty and associated social issues, “he concluded.

