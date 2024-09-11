Enhancing transparency in the mining sector with the Cadastre System

The Solomon Islands Government, through the Ministry of Mines, Energy, and Rural Electrification (MMERE), has made significant strides by establishing the mining cadastre system to strengthen legal, regulatory, and policy frameworks to ensure mining activities are sustainable and beneficial to the local population.

Minister Bradley Tovosia, in his response to the Speech from the Throne in parliament yesterday (10/09/2024), outlined that the cadastre system’s main goal is to achieve transparent licensing and mineral rights management, compliance monitoring, enhanced resource management, improved land use planning and conflict resolution, revenue and benefit sharing, and support for future policy development.

He thanked the World Bank for their immense support in financing, providing technical guidance, and capacity building towards the establishment of the system.

“The Ministry through the Mines Division is confident in taking concrete steps toward ensuring that mining activities contribute to national development while minimizing environmental and social impacts.

“Moreover, the government, through my ministry, will intensify efforts to facilitate genuine investments that align with our commitment to sustainable mining practices,” he remarked.

The Minister emphasized ‘community engagement’ will remain at the forefront of the ministry’s strategies, ensuring that the voices and concerns of those directly impacted by mining activities are heard and addressed.

