Commissioner Manolo Reyes Invites Miami Residents to Fall Festival

Next date: Saturday, September 14, 2024 | 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM

Fall Festival flyer half page D4 2024 v2_page-0001.jpg

District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes, in conjunction with Miami Kids Magazine, invites the community to join him in enjoying fall festivities at the Fall Festival hosted at Douglas Park this Saturday, September 14th, 2024.

“We are entering one of the most beautiful times of the year to enjoy activities with our families and children. That is why I want to give my residents the opportunity to create moments that will last in the memories of the little ones,” said Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

Free crafts, pumpkin decorating, games, face painting, food, snow cones, and more will be part of the activities that parents and kids can enjoy.

When

  • Saturday, September 14, 2024 | 11:00 AM - 03:00 PM

Location

Douglas Park, 2755 SW 37 Ave, Miami, 33133, View Map

