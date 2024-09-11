Full closures of Farrington Highway at Mākaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A on Sept. 11

Main, News Posted on Sep 10, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of upcoming full closures of Farrington Highway at Mākaha Bridge No. 3A on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for bridge deck adjustments to meet certification standards.

Crews will close Farrington Highway for up to 30 minutes at a time in either direction to jack the bridge up for corrective work. During this time traffic will be halted in both directions.

Remaining work on this project includes work on stone slope walls, also called riprap, at Mākaha Bridge 3, construction of an access road, the installation of chain link fencing, striping and landscaping. None of the continued work on the Mākaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A Replacement Project will require a lane closure.

The estimated completion date for this project is Sept. 30, 2024, weather permitting. Previous releases stated the completion date for this project as August 2024, but this was delayed due to high-tide, supply chain and construction issues. For project information and a map of the work area, please click here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/makaha -bridge-replacement-project-no-3-and-no-3a/

HDOT apologizes for the continued disruption to the community and thanks the public for its patience as we work to maintain safe facilities.

