Maʻipalaoa Bridge project to close westbound Farrington Highway evening of Friday, Sept. 13

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) updates the Māʻili community of upcoming full-closures of Farrington Highway for the Maʻipalaoa Bridge project the weekend of Friday, Sept. 13.

From 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly, on Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15, crews will be closing the two lanes on westbound Farrington Highway, to repour the concrete deck as part of Phase 3 of the Maʻipalaoa Bridge Replacement Project. The eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway will be utilized for two-way contraflow through the work zone.

Earlier in the week there will be a daytime single lane closure in the westbound direction on Farrington Highway on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for preparations for concrete drainage channel, or swale work.

Swale work will take place the following week, on Monday, Sept. 16, with a single lane closure on westbound Farrington Highway from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Work on the removal of partially submerged concrete piles is to be completed this week.

Future work for project completion includes: the installation of asphalt pavement and installation of signs and temporary striping, etc. This work will be announced as scheduled.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

