Industry Leaders Past and Present to be Honored at the 2024 Evening of Delivering Good

From Academia to AI, Forecaster to Retailer, and an Industry Legend, Delivering Good Will Bring Together Leaders of Impact and Innovation to Celebrate.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National nonprofit Delivering Good has announced the 2024 honorees who will be recognized at its annual gala fundraising event on Tuesday, October 29. Celebrating leadership and excellence in fashion, academia, and technology, this year’s An Evening of Delivering Good will be held at Gotham Hall in New York City. The event will honor some of the most respected and influential figures in these industries.This year’s gala award honorees are:LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDAbbey DonegerPresident and CEO, Doneger | TobeVANGUARD AWARDDr. Joyce F. BrownPresident, Fashion Institute of TechnologyINNOVATION AWARDPrashant AgrawalFounder and CEO, Impact AnalyticsIMPACT AWARDBrieane OlsenCEO, PacSunThis year, Delivering Good will also present its first Luminary Special Recognition to John Pomerantz, Retired Chairman of the Board of The Leslie Fay Companies. The Luminary special recognition honors an individual or organization whose visionary leadership and extraordinary contributions have significantly illuminated the path for others in their field.With the gala, Delivering Good will launch its “Small Comforts, Big Impact” campaign, aiming to unite the fashion industry in providing Basic Comforts Packs— a critical resource in disaster recovery.“We’re providing more than just clothing; we’re offering a starting point - a foundation of hope, dignity, and opportunity for those facing the aftermath of tragedy. These packs go beyond providing essential items - they serve as a starting point for individuals and families to rebuild their lives,” said Matthew Fasciano, the CEO of Delivering Good.Fasciano will co-emcee the evening alongside Daiane Sodre, Ambassador of Delivering Good. The event will include a cocktail reception, followed by a dinner program and recognition of the honorees. A lively auction will also take place, with all funds raised supporting Delivering Good's work year-round making an impact in the lives of millions.For more information about the honorees and to purchase tickets, please visit our website About Delivering GoodDelivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed more than $3 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books, and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners, offering hope, dignity, and self-esteem to at-risk children, families, and individuals. By uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals, Delivering Good strives to help create a more equitable world where children, adults, and families facing economic, medical, social, and environmental challenges have useful items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information about Delivering Good, please visit Delivering-Good.org

