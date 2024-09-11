Dead Creek Wildlife Day on Oct. 5

If you enjoy wildlife be sure to make plans to attend the 23rdannual Dead Creek Wildlife Day in Addison, Vermont on Saturday, October 5.

Activities at Dead Creek Wildlife Day are especially for people who enjoy hunting, fishing, birdwatching, or learning about Vermont’s diverse wildlife and ecosystems. The event will be held at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) on Route 17, west of Route 22A.

Early risers can begin the day with a bird banding demonstration at 7:00 a.m. Two large tents at Dead Creek WMA headquarters will open at 9:30 a.m. featuring wildlife-related exhibits and activities such as decoy carving, building bluebird boxes, and nature crafts.

The Dead Creek Visitor Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. featuring displays about conservation and wildlife management in Vermont. Enjoy a walk along the interpretive trail to observe pollinators feeding on native wildflowers. Complete the NatureQuest featuring Steward the Otter.

Live critters will include a selection of snakes, turtles, raptors, and more that visitors can see up close and learn about their ecology. New this year will be a talk on the American marten, a demonstration by Newt the turtle-finding dog, a bat habitat walk, and a salamander talk. Smokey Bear will also be there to celebrate his 80th birthday!

Retriever dogs will be working in the area ponds, pointing dogs will be nearby, and all the favorite nature walks will be happening. All events are free, and a free shuttle bus will provide regular access to nearby field events throughout the day.

“We want to welcome visitors to the 23rd year of the popular Dead Creek Wildlife Day,” said Amy Alfieri, manager of the Dead Creek WMA. “We try to bring in new activities and presentations every year and I am excited for what is on the schedule this year. I only ever see smiles on people’s faces as they learn about fish and wildlife in a beautiful setting. Visitors love to see the live animals and working dogs, and the kids love to build their own bluebird box to take home. It’s a great event for everyone.”

The festival is hosted by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, Vermont

Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and Otter Creek Audubon Society.

For more information and a schedule of events visit Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) and check under Watch Wildlife.