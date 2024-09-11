Smart City Expo Miami is driving global innovation, with experts from 10 countries

Smart City Expo Miami - Future Ready Communities

Attend and witness the cities of the future as they bloom

The speakers bring a wealth of knowledge and diverse perspectives” — Bernardo Scheinkman, Founder & CEO - Smart Cities Americas

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart City Expo Miami is back in town again at the Wolfson Campus of Miami Dade College, and it’s bringing smart city experts from all over the world under one roof. The event has consistently pushed for innovation and development across all aspects of smart cities from connectivity to accessibility.The speakers coming together from 10 countries on September 23rd and 24th hold diverse perspectives, offering a comprehensive definition of smart cities and how they should be designed and built. The event will be an opportunity for all stakeholders to learn, debate, and discuss smart city concepts and build collaborations that may define cities of the future.The speakers bring a wealth of knowledge and diverse perspectivesPaul Doherty, President of the Digit Group, Singapore, started out with kitchen remodeling, became an architect and a home builder, and is now behind smart city projects in China, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. He leads Digit Group, “part real-estate development, part technology, part autonomous transportation, part architectural firm, and part virtual-reality theme park designer” as described by Forbes. Paul will give a talk on “Emerging Smart Cities: AI, Metaverse, and the Future of Our Cities.”Meanwhile, Jonathan Reichental, the CEO of Human Future, will share his thoughts on how to shape the future of communities with AI. This conversation comes on the heels of Reichental’s presentation during last year’s Expo at the AI Summit for Mayors, happening again this year.Jose Antonio Ondiviela Ph.D, who will speak about “AI as a Time Manager” has worked at Microsoft for 28 years, ten of which were spent as Western Europe Government/SmartCities Solutions Director. He also advises the city of Zaragoza in Spain on its digital transformation plan and technology use cases and is currently serving as the director of the Human-Centered Intelligent Cities Research Institute in Madrid.The goal is to bring in ideas and approaches from all over the world and encourage collaborations at a global scaleJuliet Chinemelu will discuss “Urban Inclusivity in Africa: The Role of Smart City Initiative.” She is a certified urban planner and a lecturer at the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, at Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Nigeria. She is an envoy to the United Nations and African Union ECOSOC.All of the invited speakers have been making huge strides across different aspects of smart cities all over the world.Non Arkara, a senior expert from Smart City Thailand Office, will talk about “Thailand’s Nationwide Strategy for Urban Resilience and Development". He is a senior expert in Smart City Promotion at the Digital Economy Promotion Agency of Thailand and is the co-founder of the Smart and Livable Cities Institute for Collaboration.Smart City Expo Miami will play host to innovation and collaboration between people and organizations from around the worldSmart City Expo Miami will be the epicenter for smart city revolutions across the globe. The event will offer attendees insights into best practices and approaches when building smart city solutions. Organizers are expecting great collaborations and projects that highlight the expo’s values to come out of the event.

