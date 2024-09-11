Speed bump installation on Keawa Place in Hāna

Main, News Posted on Sep 10, 2024 in Highways News

HĀNA, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides this notice that crews will be installing two speed bumps on Keawa Place, between Hāna Highway (Route 360) and Uakea Road in Hāna next week.

The work will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 16 and may continue on Tuesday, Sept. 17, if additional time is needed.

During the work, one lane will be closed with crews alternating the flow of traffic.

The speed bumps are being installed to address the community’s concerns of speeding in the area, where the speed limit is 20 mph.

