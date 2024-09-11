Wiss Announces Strategic Partnership with Accounting AI Platform Basis

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiss, a Top 100 CPA firm based in New Jersey, announces a strategic partnership with Basis, a leading AI platform for accounting firms. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in Wiss’ commitment to innovation, as Basis will be deployed across the firm to enhance efficiency, reduce risk, and improve the quality of work-life balance for accountants.“Basis offers a unique capability to fully automate accounting workflows with extremely high accuracy in a way that not only frees up our team but drives the bottom line,” added Wiss Partner, Paul Ursich. “We are a Microsoft firm – we have a private Wiss ChatGPT instance with firm data and have found Copilot useful – but Basis’ capability for integrated, end-to-end automation is transformative.”“We see AI as an enormous resource to help us provide a better experience for our people and clients," said Paul Peterson, partner-in-charge, Wiss. “It will allow Wiss to provide a much more meaningful and insightful experience where we will focus our time on higher- level activities that our people find more stimulating and our clients more valuable.”Basis utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence, including “generative” AI and language models built specifically for extremely high accounting performance, to streamline workflows across the firm. Wiss began testing Basis in beta for their Client Accounting Services (CAS) practice in November 2023. The successful results have led to a full deployment across the practice.“Basis is a game-changer because, unlike normal automation, it can truly understand the work it’s performing and adjust to different situations,” said Wiss Partner, Mike Castle. “Our initial tests showed enormous potential for Basis to reduce the amount of manual work within the practice while providing an even higher quality experience for clients. The leadership team was eager to roll this out to all clients as quickly as possible, recognizing this as a key enabler of scaling our CAS service line for future growth.”This partnership will give Wiss a significant competitive edge in the market, blending the firm’s long-standing reputation for quality and expertise with the most advanced AI accounting technology.Internal adoption of Basis has increased rapidly month-over-month, and other practice areas are eager to introduce it to their workflows. As a result, the firm is strategically prioritizing its implementation across departments.Matt Harpe, CEO of Basis added, “Wiss is a visionary partner that understands how this technology will elevate both value to clients and experience for employees. Wiss is exactly the kind of forward-thinking firm where I would want to work. We think Basis will be a major differentiator for the firm and are excited for many years of partnership to help propel the firm to new heights!”About WissHeadquartered in Florham Park, NJ, and with offices in New York City and Florida, Wiss is clearing the path for a new era of accounting. One that meets the needs of today's data- centric, growth-minded customer. Wiss is an accounting business that goes beyond the numbers, offering our dynamic clients a full spectrum of accounting and advisory services. Every Wiss client is engaged with a tailored team of specialists who advise on specific needs at their stage of growth. Wiss taps into the full potential of what an accounting business should be—modernizing the experience for clients, teams, and the industry at large. For more information on Wiss, go to www.wiss.com About BasisBasis is an AI platform for accounting firms, providing accountants with a team of AI assistants. Accounting teams delegate core workflows to Basis, automating time- consuming, manual work. For more information on Basis, please reach out tohello@ofbasis.com.

