Solutions for suicide prevention

People with lived experience of mental illness and suicidal thoughts played a significant role across all three aspects of this work, including participating as active members of the grant awarding panel, and chairing Suicide Prevention Network meetings.

Outcomes

Each of the projects completed evaluations of their work, highlighting overwhelming positive outcomes across a range of criteria.

Improved general wellbeing as well as improved physical and mental health - “100% reported a reduction in self-harm. 85% reported having had no contact with local crisis teams. 85% reported having had no contact with their local A&E department.” (Facilitator, Body & Soul)

- “100% reported a reduction in self-harm. 85% reported having had no contact with local crisis teams. 85% reported having had no contact with their local A&E department.” (Facilitator, Body & Soul) Skills development - “Tangible improvements in life skills such as cooking and travelling have been observed.” (Facilitator, Resources for Autism)

- “Tangible improvements in life skills such as cooking and travelling have been observed.” (Facilitator, Resources for Autism) Improved self-confidence and self-worth - “The men have grown in their self-confidence, created healthy relationships within the group, some have joined writing groups others have gone on to try other stand- up gigs” (Facilitator, Comedy on Referral)

- “The men have grown in their self-confidence, created healthy relationships within the group, some have joined writing groups others have gone on to try other stand- up gigs” (Facilitator, Comedy on Referral) Service adaptations – “Our YANA (You Are Not Alone) programme supports disenfranchised communities falling between service gaps, resulting in “marginalised” groups highly represented among YANA… for example, 47% are LGBTQ+ and 55% are Black or People of Colour.” (Facilitator, Body & Soul)

– “Our YANA (You Are Not Alone) programme supports disenfranchised communities falling between service gaps, resulting in “marginalised” groups highly represented among YANA… for example, 47% are LGBTQ+ and 55% are Black or People of Colour.” (Facilitator, Body & Soul) Increased knowledge of support services, preventative actions and pathways - “86% feel better able to respond appropriately when a person is at risk of suicide or self-harm and 78% feel better able to ask for support”. (Facilitator, The New Normal)

- “86% feel better able to respond appropriately when a person is at risk of suicide or self-harm and 78% feel better able to ask for support”. (Facilitator, The New Normal) Expanded community outreach and support networks - “We have created a WhatsApp group where participants can reach out to a network of women who can offer each other support, outside of the project.” (Facilitator, Sanctuary for Sisterhood)

- “We have created a WhatsApp group where participants can reach out to a network of women who can offer each other support, outside of the project.” (Facilitator, Sanctuary for Sisterhood) Increased levels of empathy, emotional understanding and vulnerability - “The sessions allowed us to share and compare our feelings and normalise our loss of sense of direction or purpose.” (Participant, The Listening Place)

- “The sessions allowed us to share and compare our feelings and normalise our loss of sense of direction or purpose.” (Participant, The Listening Place) Increased ability to share own experience and having conversations about suicide and self-harm - “My problems aren’t as bad when I’m not alone. Being alone with these thoughts is the worst but thanks to the programme, I was able to get to know others going through similar hardships.” (Participant, The Listening Place)

- “My problems aren’t as bad when I’m not alone. Being alone with these thoughts is the worst but thanks to the programme, I was able to get to know others going through similar hardships.” (Participant, The Listening Place) Strengthening of social resources: creating and maintaining social networks - “Participants have also built positive relationships with each other that extends outside of the session as participants have regularly met up outside of sessions.” (Facilitator, Man On)

Key lessons



Learning across all of the projects and the programme as a whole was brought together into a report: A social response to suicide prevention (available upon request). The key lessons below emerged as criteria that were significant to the success of the suicide prevention programme.

The value of grassroots VCSE organisations in community based mental health services

The role of community is central to suicide prevention. Communities serve as a link between individual needs, policies, and local statutory and voluntary services.

VCSE organisations, and particularly community-based grassroots organisations, must be at the heart of national policy and strategy on suicide prevention. VCSE organisations are often deeply embedded in their communities and are therefore in a good position to engage with people who have experience of severe mental illness and/or suicidal thoughts and support them to be part of the development and implementation of effective services.

These organisations are well placed to develop a social response to suicide prevention and to build more resilient communities, but their stability and success relies on adequate and sustainable funding.

To effectively engage with grassroots community organisations, there needs to be a shift from the traditional methods of grant allocations by ICBs, which can be time-consuming and labour intensive. As well as this, the data collection requirements (particularly those that focus on quantitative outputs) often fail to represent the value delivered by their work. More qualitative evaluation would allow a better understanding of the impact that the work has had.

More flexibility is important to improve access to grant funding for grassroots community organisations and enable partnership working with statutory organisations.

Working in partnership

By establishing connections between grassroots community organisations and the NHS, it is possible to build capacity to reach more people, particularly those who may not be accessing traditional health services. This enables partnership working with a focus on prevention, which in turn can reduce NHS waiting times and demand on services.

Partnership working between VCSEs and Public Health Leads in Local Authorities can generate reciprocal benefits. It is clear that the provision of grants and training to grassroots community organisations helped to enhance their engagement with statutory services and develop trusting relationships, and statutory services (such as Public Health Leads) benefitted in turn from the resources and expertise that the VCSE sector can offer.

Effective partnership working relies on all stakeholders being viewed and treated as equal. It is important to establish shared priorities and a common language to overcome cultural challenges between organisations.

The involvement of people with lived experience of mental illness and/or suicidal thoughts, in the design and development of community mental health services

People with experience of mental illness and suicidal thoughts should be regarded as experts, and their voices must be heard. Organisations, systems and services can learn from them and design services and support that better meets their needs and reduces the number of people reaching crisis point. They must be integral in all aspects of suicide prevention work – from designing services through the grant application process, through to service monitoring and reporting.

Staff who specialise in working with people with lived experience (e.g. Co-Production Officers) are key to this work. They can provide a bridge between services, individuals and community members.

The power of early intervention

This model takes a preventative approach. This not only supports people to avoid a mental health crisis, but it can also avoid the need for more costly interventions, such as hospital admission, or presentation to Emergency Departments.