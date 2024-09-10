"I was anxious; petrified of social interactions, like parties and gatherings"

After forty years of experiencing the condition, Lucy was finally diagnosed with autism. She reflects on her neurodivergence, social anxiety and involvement with our Wiltshire Inclusion Service.

I was born in 1973. Then, autism wasn’t even “a thing”. It was certainly not widely known.

Of course it WAS, but like mathematics or sacred geometry, it hadn’t been discovered. We’re only at the beginning of understanding what it actually IS. What we do know already though, is how massive an impact it has on those living with it and the people around them.

If my childhood hadn’t been unusual, I’d have recognised that I was “different” far earlier. Because “different” was the norm in our household, it took me four decades to find out for sure. Our unusual nurturing was instigated by our father. We had no telephone, no one was allowed over to play and we kept to our own company. We were taught that friends weren’t needed, and family was all.

Dad liked working as a police driver - it was solitary, on his own terms. On the rare occasion when he was invited to the pub after work, he’d refuse because “coworkers see him all day, why would he want to see them all evening?!” It is now painfully clear that our father was autistic but oblivious to it. Dad never considered it important to be tested, but I absolutely did. I had too many unanswered questions.