"Mental health conditions are concepts, ideas of how to describe clusters of symptoms"

Horatio Clare is an author of travel, nature, and children's books and is the presenter on various BBC Radio shows. He also has experience of depression, bipolar disorder, and being sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Carl, from the Rethink website team, recently had the chance to chat to Horatio. They covered his thoughts on receiving a mental health diagnosis, three ways he would change the mental health system, and the power of writing on his recovery.

***

Hello, Horatio. Your latest book is called Your Journey Your Way and beautifully discusses your experiences of mental illness. How would you best sum up your mental health journey?

Learning! From first experiencing depression at university, and having no idea what it was, to now, having written three books and numerous radio programmes about it, the journey has been an extraordinary education.

Depression, mania and breakdown are horrendous experiences but you do learn such a lot about yourself, about the people you love, about life in this world and about the mind and body. If I had to sum the whole thing up, that’s it: learning.

What has your experience been of the mental health system?

Some of the kindest, most skilful and dedicated people I have ever met work in mental health. We are incredibly fortunate to have the care they give. And we have truly brilliant minds working to deliver treatments which will save many lives and spirits.

The problem is, what we know about mental health and what the system does about it are hopelessly divided. It does not just need more funds. It needs a ground-up rethink.