Patients leaving GP appointments after not discussing all worries

The Guardian has today reported that 40% of Britons think a 10-minute slot with their GP is not enough time to talk about all of their health concerns, according to a poll by Ispos.

The study showed that, while 51% of people felt they could talk about “everything” or “most things”, 40% believe they could only discuss “some things”, “hardly anything” or, sadly, “nothing at all”.

Other concerns in the survey included the process by which people secure appointments with:

43% having to tell the receptionist about their concerns before they get an appointment

31% needing to first talk to a GP on the phone and 22% having to fill out an online form

56% wanting GPs to make it easier to get an in-person consultation

53% wanting shorter waiting times for appointments

Speaking to the Guardian, Rachel Power, the chief executive of the Patients Association said: “People’s mental and physical health is at risk of worsening if they can’t get support in a timely fashion. Also, getting a GP appointment shouldn’t be some sort of test in persistence and digital skills.”

Preparing for a GP appointment to discuss your mental health

We know that talking to a GP about your mental health can be a daunting thing. Especially if you feel rushed out of the door by doctors under pressure with high workloads.

But there are a few steps you can take to give you the best opportunity to say what you need to say.

Making notes before an appointment

If you feel anxious or flustered during short GP appointments, writing down what you’d like to discuss beforehand can help.

For example, you might want to makes notes on:

Exactly what you want to talk about

Any questions you’re keen to ask the GP

What outcomes you want to get from the appointment

It can be difficult to remember specifics in GP appointments, so maybe you’d like to write down reminders about:

Your symptoms

If your symptoms get worse at certain times or when you do certain things

Anything your GP might need to know, like medication you’re taking

A mood diary can help you keep track of your symptoms, how you’re feeling and how your mood affects you. It’s also something you can take to an appointment to share or read from.

Taking someone with you to an appointment

Some people feel more comfortable taking a loved one or an advocate with them to a GP appointment. And you’re perfectly allowed to.

Your GP surgery may want to know beforehand, so it’s important to tell them when booking your appointment. And it’s up to you whether they go into the room with you or wait outside, or in reception.

For more tips about finding a GP, securing an appointment, and the treatment and care a GP can offer you: visit our GPs and your mental health page.