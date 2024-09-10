Councilmember Balcombe Invites Community to Back to School Block Party at BlackRock Center for the Arts
MARYLAND, October 9 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 10, 2024
From the Office of Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe
The free event will take place on Friday, Sept. 27
Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe is hosting a free event for middle and high school students in the Upcounty on Friday, Sept. 27 from 1-4 p.m. at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown. The “Back to School Block Party” is organized by Councilmember Balcombe, the BlackRock Center for the Arts, the Gaithersburg Germantown Chamber of Commerce, and Montgomery County Public Schools.
The event will feature a soccer clinic, student performances, an opportunity to earn SSL hours, arts activities, and a resource fair with information relevant to youth. The event is made possible by the generous support of Nymeo Credit Union, Banging BBQ, and the Elite Soccer Youth Development Academy.
What: Back to School Block Party
When: Friday, Sept. 27 from 1-4 p.m.
Where: BlackRock Center for the Arts (12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown, MD 20874). Free parking is available in Germantown Town Center.
